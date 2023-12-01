Capitals draft pick Mitch Gibson becomes 16th ECHL goaltender ever to score a goalie goal

Twenty-four hours after Tristan Jarry hit the back of the net for the Penguins, Capitals draft pick Mitch Gibson was credited with a goalie goal in the South Carolina Stingrays’ 8-5 win over the Savannah Ghost Pirates, Friday.

Gibson “scored” 11:35 into the second period after the Ghost Pirates pulled their goaltender during a delayed penalty call. An errant pass from a Ghost Pirates’ forward along the side boards eluded their defenseman at the blue line and slid all the way into their own net. In these parts, we call it a Hagelin!

Gibson was awarded the unassisted goal because he was the last player to touch the puck.

“It’s pretty surreal honestly, most guys go their whole careers without getting one so I’m just fortunate,” Gibson said to RMNB. “I barely nicked a shot from the boards with my stick and got one of the luckiest breaks of my career. I didn’t know who got the credit until they announced it.

Gibson took a photo with his milestone goal puck in the locker room after the game. He also made 23 saves in the victory.

Lots of firsts tonight! 😈 ✔️ Gibson’s first Pro Goal

✔️ Monty’s first Pro Goal

✔️ Stingrays’ first Goalie Goal scored at home pic.twitter.com/kA5xaQNoYy — SC Stingrays (@SCStingrays) December 2, 2023

“Thankfully, Garin Bjorklund grabbed the puck before they dropped it for the next faceoff,” Gibson said. “It’s even better my parents flew into Charleston this morning so them to witness that was even crazier.”

Gibson is officially the 16th goaltender in ECHL history to score a goalie goal per the league’s website.

Gibson also may be the first goaltender in the Capitals’ organization to ever score a goalie goal — at least in recent history. No Capitals goalie has ever scored at the NHL level — though former Capital Jose Theodore hit the back of the net while playing for the Canadiens. The same can be said for the Hershey Bears who have never had a goalie score in their near century long existence.

The Capitals selected Gibson in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Draft. The 2023-24 season is his first as a professional after he spent the previous three years as Harvard’s number one netminder in the NCAA. He made his AHL debut with the Bears earlier this season.

Gibson joined Sean Gauthier as the only other goalie in Stingrays history to score. South Carolina’s affiliation with the Capitals started in 2004.

Headline photo: @SCStingrays/X