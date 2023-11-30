Goalie Goal: Tristan Jarry scores 17th goal by a goaltender in NHL history

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry made some history on Thursday night. With 1:08 remaining in the Penguins’ matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Jarry scored just the 17th goal by a netminder in NHL history including both regular season and playoff tallies.

With the Penguins up 3-2 and the Lightning’s net empty in a bid to tie the game, Jarry corralled a dump-in attempt and fired down the ice and sealed the victory for Pittsburgh. The marker was the first by any goaltender in Penguins franchise history.

Tristan Jarry scores the 17th goalie goal in NHL history, including playoffs & the first in Penguins history pic.twitter.com/cGtMTZB4kC — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) December 1, 2023

Jarry was asked postgame about his first career NHL goal. He claims it was more a product of chance than skill.

“I think it was just kinda the perfect scenario,” Jarry said postgame. “They dumped it right on net and I didn’t even have to stop it. I just shot it right on the fly and it just ended up going in. I had a pretty good idea [that it was going in], I was able to get it high enough. It was pretty lucky.”

Tristan Jarry, NHL goal scorer. pic.twitter.com/pgz68xG2JI — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 1, 2023

Jarry is the second goaltender in less than a year to score a goal after Linus Ullmark found the back of the net for the Boston Bruins in February of last season. Before that, Pekka Rinne potted one in January 2020 after a six season lull.

The goal was Jarry’s first in the NHL but he has struck as a professional before. In 2018, as a member of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins he scored the first goalie goal in that franchise’s history as well.

Jarry’s strike is only the 10th in NHL history to actually come off a direct shot on goal. The other seven have been a product of own goals where the opposing goaltender was the last player to touch the puck.

