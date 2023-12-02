Antoine Keller becomes second Capitals draft pick to score goalie goal on same night

Mitch Gibson wasn’t the only Capitals draft pick to score a goalie goal tonight.

Antoine Keller, the Capitals’ seventh-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, also scored a goalie goal in Acadie-Bathurst Titan’s 4-3 victory over Chicoutimi Saguenéens.

1/2 Le but un peu moins glorieux alloué par les Saguenéens et crédité au gardien du Titan Antoine Keller 😬 #LHJMQ pic.twitter.com/mqs137LRJ9 — Jonathan Hudon (@johudon) December 2, 2023

Similar to Gibson, Keller was credited with the goal after the Saguenéens botched a handoff between their goaltender and skater while on a power play. Keller, who had cleared the puck in to the defensive zone, was the last player on the Titan to have touched the puck.

According to Quant Hockey, Keller is the 11th goalie in QMJHL history to score a goal.

Keller proudly took a photo with the milestone goal puck after the game.

Goaltender Antoine Keller with his 1st goal in the Q while Titan were shorthanded!

Congrats Antoine!! 👊 Lors d'un désavantage numérique, le gardien de but Antoine Keller inscrit son 1er but dans la LHJMQ!

Félicitations Antoine!!👊

@lhjmq_qmjhl_#goaliegoal #butdegardien pic.twitter.com/8ir2ggCFJK — Titan Acadie-Bathurst (@ABTitan) December 2, 2023

The 2023-24 season is Keller’s first in North America and he has been Acadie-Bathurst’s number one netminder through 27 games. In 17 appearances, the 19-year-old Frenchman has posted a 3.09 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage.

Keller has also made one start for the U20 French team this year. He attended his first Capitals Development Camp in July after being surprised by the Capitals selecting him in the seventh round just days prior.