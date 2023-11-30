Seth Rogen calls Alex Ovechkin a very large man, tells him ‘I wish you guys win’ after ceremonial faceoff

Crypto.com Arena had some serious star power in the house for the Los Angeles Kings’ game against the Washington Capitals.

Movie star and comedian Seth Rogen made an appearance, participating in the ceremonial faceoff between captains Anze Kopitar and Alex Ovechkin.

“They’re very large men,” Rogen said reflecting on the experience to Bally Sports West. “That was my first impression and prevailing thought was these dudes are humongous and they’re big and one of them was missing some teeth as you would hope. Yes, it felt very real. As a Canadian, it was nostalgic for me.”

.@Sethrogen was mic’d up for his puck drop & it was everything we could’ve asked for and more 😂 pic.twitter.com/WiTFkSsJMv — LA Kings (@LAKings) November 30, 2023

The Kings mic’d up the Superbad star for the ceremony.

“How’s it going? What’s happening?” Rogen said to the two players. “I’m gonna pretend this is symbolic.”

After dropping the puck, Rogen then turned to Ovechkin and told him, “I wish you guys win.” His wish ultimately came true as the Caps beat the Kings 2-1.

Rogen made the appearance at the game to promote Hilarity for Charity (HFC), a charity that he started with his wife Lauren Miller Rogen.

“We started HFC in 2012,” Lauren said during an intermission interview with Bally Sports West. “Unfortunately my mom had been diagnosed (with Alzheimer’s) when she was just 55 years old. Like many people, we felt lost and sad and then we eventually thought, let’s do something about this. In the last 11 years, we’ve raised over $20 million to help caregivers who are going through this to support them on their journeys and also to teach young people about brain health. There are so many things we can do to keep our brains healthy and we just need to share that information and people are usually really excited to learn it.”

“I saw my wife at a very young age deal with her mother having Alzheimer’s at a very young age,” Seth added. “It was just so different than anything I was ever told about or people seemed to be talking about culturally, the fact that people in their 20s are caring for people in their 50s with dementia and providing help for those people and resources for those people. It’s something that seemed like something we should do.”

The couple shared that people looking to support their cause could donate money, but there were other ways they could help, too.

“You can also share and follow us on social media,” Lauren said. “You can spread the word. If you’re going through it you can share your own story. Be an advocate: share your story. It really helps people understand they’re not alone going through this disease.”

Throughout the night, Rogen wore a number 4 Kings jersey reading HILARITY 4 CHARITY to raise awareness for his charity.

“Fun night at the Kings game supporting @wearehfc,” Rogen wrote on his personal Instagram. “I look like a happy little boy.”

Headline photo: @UnleashTheHeshy/X