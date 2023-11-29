TJ Oshie is already working out again days after getting hurt

TJ Oshie suffered a scary upper-body injury against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday, appearing to get hit in the head by defenseman Mattias Ekholm when the two collided at the blue line. A dazed Oshie closed his eyes and covered his face with his glove, struggling to get up off the ice.

Oshie was ruled out for the rest of the game minutes later by the Capitals, and did not travel with the team on their five-game road trip that has the team away from DC for a week-and-a-half.

After an encouraging update from TJ’s wife Lauren on Saturday, TJ is already back at MedStar Capitals Iceplex working out.

Oshie alluded to that fact in a video posted to his Instagram Story where he called his daughter Leni his “training partner.” Oshie posted the video Tuesday night.

In the video, Leni can be seen completing an obstacle course she created with her dad in the Capitals’ weight room, which is located on the first level of MedStar Capitals Iceplex near the team’s locker room.

Seeing Oshie out and about is promising especially considering his long history of concussions. The right wing estimated in December 2018 he had suffered five at that point in his career.

Oshie is currently on injured reserve. But if he’s healthy by the time the Capitals are back home from the West Coast, he could possibly suit up again December 7 against the Dallas Stars.

Headline photo: Katie Adler/RMNB