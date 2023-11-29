Live blog: Capitals take on Kings and in need of goals

The Capitals have been outscored 7-1 combined over the last two games by the lowly Edmonton Oilers and San Jose Sharks. Now they’re in L.A. to try and find their missing offense against the Kings. It may be difficult.

As Chris pointed out earlier, this stingy Kings team boast the league’s best penalty kill and have given up the fewest goals per game among all 32 teams (2.37).

Tonight’s game is on Monumental Sports Network and puck drop is a little after 10:30 pm (EST). Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin have the call.

Lines

Hendrix Lapierre, Alex Alexeyev, and Lucas Johansen are the Caps’ scratches.

1st Period

Charlie Lindgren will oppose Cam Talbot in net. Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson and Fehervary-Carlson get the start.

🚨 1-0 Kings. Arthur Kaliyev beats Charlie Lindgren in front of the net after the puck bounces off the end boards and back out. The Kings are 11-0-1 when they score first.

🚨 1-1 tie. Connor McMichael sets up a wide-open Anthony Mantha on a two-on-one for a tap-in. The goal comes at the 12:12 mark of the period. The goal is Mantha’s fourth of the season – he’s tied for third-most on the Capitals.

Dylan Strome takes the game’s first penalty, a slash.

Kings outshoot the Capitals 11-5 in the first period and 17-8 in 5v5 shot attempts.

2nd Period

Puck is dropped.

Alex Ovechkin gets a chance right in front of the net but is denied by Talbot.

Connor McMichael again sets up Anthony Mantha, but Talbot again makes another big save.

Charlie Lindgren stops Kempe as he tries to go five-hole on a breakaway.

🚨 2-1 Caps. Connor McMichael bats the puck out of the air and into the net after Anthony Mantha is denied on a take in front of the net. The goal came at the 18:31 mark of the period. Both players have two points tonight.

The Kings are out-shooting the Capitals 24-12 and out-attempting them 33-27 at 5v5.

3rd Period

