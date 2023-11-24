Live blog: Capitals vs Oilers on Black Friday

The Washington Capitals are on a five-game winning streak and will try to end their long homestand with another victory against the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers boast two of the best players in the NHL — Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl — but are getting some of the worst goaltending early in the season. The Oilers are 5-12-1 and have the third-fewest standings points in the league.

The Capitals will see the return of Evgeny Kuznetsov to the lineup and Charlie Lindgren, hot as can be in the crease, will get another start.

Today’s matinee game is on Monumental Sports Network. Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin have the call. Puck drop is shortly after 3 pm.

Lines

Hendrix Lapierre, Matthew Phillips, and Lucas Johansen are the Caps’ scratches.

1st Period

Lindgren will oppose Stuart Skinner in net. Milano-Kuznetsov-Oshie and Sandin-Carlson get the start.

Tom Wilson nails former teammate Connor Brown with a big hit.

The Kuznetsov line is matching up primarly against McDavid’s.

Ten minutes in, the Oilers are out-shooting the Capitals 7-4.

🚨 1-0 Oilers. Evander Kane scores on the doorstep, out-muscling Alex Alexeyev in front of the net. The goal came 14:10 into the period.

🚨 2-0 Oilers. Ryan Nugent Hopkins scores in front of the net, batting a puck out of the air and into the back of the net. The goal was reviewed for being a high stick, but ultimately officials ruled it was a good goal.

Alex Ovechkin took a high-sticking penalty at the very end of the period. The Oilers will start the second on a two-minute power play.

The Capitals got out-shot by the Oilers 21-6 in the first period and 33-9 in 5v5 shot attempts. The Oilers had 15 scoring chances to the Capitals’ 4. The Oilers lead in expected goals at all strengths 1.88 to 0.65

Joel Edmundson was on the ice for 15 shot attempts against and only 1 for. Nick Jensen was on the ice for 19 shot attempts against and two for. Yikes.

2nd Period

Puck is dropped.

Connor McDavid falls awkwardly along the side boards. Looks a little shaken up.

Warren Foegele negates the final 29 seconds of the Oilers’ power play after hooking Trevor van Riemsdyk.

TJ Oshie runs into Mattias Ekholm and crumples to the ice with 17:51 to go in the second period. On replay, Oshie appeared to get hit in the head. TJ laid down on his back with his eyes closed for several minutes before eventually getting help off the ice. Fans chanted Let’s Go Oshie as he made his way down the runway.

Tom Wilson punches Calle Jarnkrok multiple times after a whistle and takes a roughing penalty.

🚨 3-0 Oilers.Evan Bouchard scores from the point seven seconds into the power play. It’s Bouchard’s fifth of the season. The goal came 3:44 into the period.

John Carlson takes an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the goal. The Oilers back to the power play.

🚨 4-0 Oilers. Leon Draisaitl spins and scores from the bumper spot on the power play. Caps just taking dumb penalties and paying for it.

🚨 5-0 Oilers. Draisaitl scores again. The Oilers are 3 for 4 on the power play.

The Oilers are out-shooting the Capitals 30-17. The Oilers are out-attempting the Capitals 39-18 at 5v5. Expected goals, at all strengths, see the Oilers winning 3.05 to 1.66.

Connor McDavid notably has four assists in the game. Draisaitl has three points, 2 goals and an assist.

3rd Period

Puck is dropped.

Ekholm receives a two-minute penalty for cross-checking, nailing Beck Malenstyn into the boards.

Alex Ovechkin scores off the faceoff on the resulting power play, but it’s ruled a misdraw. No goal. If Ovi finishes with 893 career goals, I will remember this game. 🫣😂

Caps get shut out 5-0. Their five-game winning streak is over. They fall to 10-5-2 on the year.

