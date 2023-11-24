Alex Alexeyev leaves late in game against Oilers after falling hard to ice on left shoulder

The Washington Capitals had just seemed to be getting their lineup healthy before squaring off with the Edmonton Oilers on Friday afternoon. Then, TJ Oshie left the game in the second period after taking a high hit and did not return to play.

Late in the third period, Alex Alexeyev followed him to the dressing room after a rough fall. The 24-year-old blueliner was nursing his left shoulder as he made his way off the ice.

While competing for a puck in one of the corners of the Capitals’ defensive zone with Oilers forward Derek Ryan, Alexeyev lost his footing and landed awkwardly on the ice with his left arm taking the brunt of the fall. The Russian rearguard was in immediate, evident pain as he got up.

Alexeyev has a history of shoulder injury issues. Back in June of 2022, he underwent a surgical labral repair of that same left shoulder. That procedure forced him out of the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign.

Given how late the play occurred in the game, the Capitals did not have an update on his status before the third period was over. If Alexeyev has to miss any sort of time out of the lineup, his absence will coincide directly with Martin Fehervary’s return so the Capitals will not be left shorthanded on defense.

Alexeyev has gotten into nine games for the Capitals so far this season. He scored his first career NHL goal in the team’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday.

