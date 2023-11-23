Alex Alexeyev scores first career NHL goal on Capsgiving night: ‘I’ll remember this one forever’

Alex Alexeyev has spent parts of the last three seasons in Washington. The Russian defenseman tallied his first NHL point via an assist on Anthony Mantha goal way back in December 9, 2022.

Nearly a year later, in Alexeyev’s 36th career NHL game, he finally scored in Washington’s Capsgiving matchup against the Buffalo Sabres.

And it came on a heads up play.

A FIRST-CAREER GOAL with eyes on it!! pic.twitter.com/467ptPO7Lb — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 23, 2023

Alexeyev corralled a Nic Dowd pass along the boards, managing to keep the puck from bouncing over the blue line. With not many options, Alexeyev threw a shot on net threw traffic that bounced off a Sabres defender and past goaltender Devon Levi.

Once he realized he scored, Alexeyev flashed his customary big smile. Trevor van Riemsdyk skated over and grabbed the milestone goal puck off the ice.

“Unreal,” Alexeyev said postgame. “I didn’t really recognize that it went in. Feel great. Big weight off my shoulders getting off.”

When the team met in the locker room, Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery handed the young defenseman his new momento. “Someone got their first f&*%ing goal in the National Hockey League!”

“Good job boys,” Alexeyev said in his short speech to teammates. “Great game. Great win. It’s not always going to be pretty, but I’ll remember this one forever.”

Though Alexeyev was separated from his precious puck pretty quickly. “It’s getting framed already,” he said.

Alexeyev’s tally was one of three firsts on the night. TJ Oshie scored his first goal of the season while Dylan Strome scored his first career overtime game-winning goal.

“I just had to shoot it,” Alexeyev said.

The goal came on Alexeyev’s 32nd career shot in the NHL.