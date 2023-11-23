Dylan Strome scores first career overtime-winning goal in Capitals’ thrilling 4-3 win over Sabres

Dylan Strome scored one of the most exciting goals of his career in the Capitals’ 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres, Wednesday.

“It’s a big win,” Strome said postgame. “A character win. We battled all game.”

Sparked by a large and loud Capsgiving crowd, Strome authored the primary assist on Tom Wilson’s game-tying goal with 1:15 remaining. Then late in overtime, Strome found the back of the net on a two-on-one with eight seconds to go, sending the Capital One Arena crowd into jubilation.

Dylan Strome (@stromer19) scores the @Energizer OT winner in the final seconds of the extra frame to give the @Capitals their fifth straight win! 🦅 pic.twitter.com/sxBFY7dLgP — NHL (@NHL) November 23, 2023

After accepting a beautiful backhanded pass from John Carlson, Strome raced down the right wing on an odd-man break with Sonny Milano. Strome cradled the puck behind his body on his frehand, and ultimately opted to shoot after Sabres defender Owen Power waved his stick at Milano anticipating a pass. Strome beat Devon Levi with a wrist shot, placing the puck short-side over the Sabres goaltender’s left pad and below his glove. The goal marked his team-leading eighth goal of the season.

“I took a peek on the two-on-one,” Strome said. “I knew I had some time. John made a great pass up to me. I was thinking pass the whole way and then the D backed up a little bit. I figured I’d get a shot off. Sonny did a great job driving the net.”

Strome added to MSN’s Al Koken laughing, “I haven’t had a shot all game, I figured I should get one at some point.”

The Capitals mobbed Strome as he celebrated at center ice, morphing into a large, sweaty 20-man group hug along the side boards.

Game of Thrones: Season 6, Episode 9 (48:34) pic.twitter.com/uIFe5SqgB7 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 23, 2023

Despite Strome’s recent time as a point-producing top-six forward, the overtime winner marked the first of his NHL career.

“Never,” Strome said. “My last time, never in the NHL, once in the minors and once in OHL playoffs.” (Strome did not count his OTGWG in the Capitals’ preseason finale in 2022.)

Strome also helped get the game to overtime with a perfect backhand sauce pass to Tom Wilson in the bumper spot. The assist was only Strome’s second apple of the 16-game season so far and his third multi-point game.

Willy comin' up CLUTCH pic.twitter.com/t7Ofw6p6Vq — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 23, 2023

“We felt confident,” Strome said. “We felt like we had a pretty good game going. Obviously going down one there because of the five-on-three (goal). We battle hard. This team never quits. Fans are unbelievable. Happy to send everyone home on a great Thanksgiving Eve.”

Headline photo: Kurly/RMNB Crashers