Live blog: Capitals take on Sabres for annual Capsgiving game

Happy Capsgiving, y’all. The Washington Capitals — 8-1-1 in their last 10 games — will try to extend their winnings streak to five against the Buffalo Sabres tonight at Capital One Arena.

Spencer Carbery will turn to Darcy Kuemper in net. Evgeny Kuznetsov will not play due to illness (healthyscratchitus?) once again, yielding his spot to Hendrix Lapierre, who had a career-high three points Saturday.

Tonight’s game is on Monumental Sports Network. Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin have the call. Puck drop is shortly after 7 pm.

It’s Nick Jensen’s 500th game

Lines

Matthew Phillips and Lucas Johansen are the Caps’ scratches.

1st Period

Darcy Kuemper will oppose Devon Levi in net. Ovechkin-Strome-Wilson and Sandin-Carlson get the start.

🚨 1-0 Sabres. A bad defensive breakdown between Alex Ovechkin and Alex Alexeyev allows an unguarded JJ Peterkato skate to the top of the right circle and beat Darcy Kuemper. The goal came 10:09 into the period.

🚨 2-0 Sabres. Zach Benson scores between the legs after breaking out from the corner boards and racing in all alone on Darcy Kuemper. There were four Capitals defenders generally near the net.

🚨 2-1 Sabres. Alex Alexeyev scores his first career NHL goal via a deflected point shot off a Sabres defender in front.

Jordan Greenway fights Tom Wilson after the Capitals forward lands a high hit at center ice. Greenway gets an extra minor for instigating. Caps to the power play.

The Sabres and Capitals both had 10 shots on goal in the first period. The Sabres dominated the Capitals in 5v5 shot attempts 27-14.

2nd Period

Puck is dropped.

🚨 2-2 tie. TJ OSHIE FINALLY SCORED A GOAL. Osh deposited a Connor McMichael rebound into the back of the net.

🚨 3-2 Sabres. Dylan Cozens scores on an end-of-period power play via a slap shot, beating Kuemper with 3:42 remaining.

Caps lead 23-21 in shots on goal, but remain shot attempts at 5v5 remain heavily in favor of Buffalo, 38-29.

3rd Period

Puck is dropped.

Connor McMichael sent to the sin bin for a weak retaliatory slash after several Sabres run the Caps.

🚨 3-3 tie. With the goalie pulled, Tom Wilson ties it up from the bumper spot. It’s 3-3 with 1:15 remaining!

Capitals get a point in regulation. They outshot the Sabres 28-25 through three periods. The Sabres out-attempted them 44-41

Overtime

🚨 4-3 Caps. Dylan Strome wins it late in overtime, beating Devon Levi with a shot down the right wing. Strome picked his own number on the two-on-one break with Sonny Milano.

Caps win. They’re 9-1-1 in their last 11. It’s their fifth win in a row.

