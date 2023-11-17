Ryan Hofer scores first AHL goal in Hershey’s wild 5-4 victory over Bridgeport

In a season full of firsts, Ryan Hofer joined the milestone party on Friday.

The Capitals’ 2022 sixth-round pick scored his first professional goal in the Hershey Bears’ 5-4 victory over the Bridgeport Islanders.

The 21-year-old center prospect scored with eight seconds remaining in the first period to give the Bears a 2-0 lead.

First pro goal for Ryan Hofer sends us into the intermission up by two! https://t.co/SVvl4NclDl pic.twitter.com/iFjtdUaHJd — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) November 18, 2023

The goal was created by a hard-charging Riley Sutter, who forced a turnover in the Islanders’ defensive zone. An Islanders’ pass went right to a wide-open Hofer in front of the net, who quickly deposited the puck past goaltender Jakub Skarek. Hofer beamed after his milestone first AHL goal and ROAR’d as he approached Hershey’s fist-bump line at the bench.

The goal was one of five that Hershey scored on the night. The team also got tallies from Mike Vecchione, Ivan Miroshnichenko (see a writeup of his goal here), Bogdan Trineyev, and Ethen Frank.

No need for a power play here – Bogey takes care of business with Shep pulled for his third of the season! 🍎Sgarbossa

🍏Priskie https://t.co/EjVdInSdk9 pic.twitter.com/ag0yifBytE — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) November 18, 2023

Franky's got his sixth of the season, and his second point of the night! 🍎Sgarbossa (3a tonight)

🍏Vecchione (1g, 1a tonight) https://t.co/viKM7lALbH pic.twitter.com/AX8jWYFxKU — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) November 18, 2023

“Despite holding a 5-1 lead 1:22 into the third period, the Bears nearly saw the game get pushed to overtime as Bridgeport scored three unanswered goals late in the third period,” Bears head coach Todd Nelson said. “You have to give them credit. Bridgeport scored a goal. Now they have momentum. Now it’s a dogfight until the end. And you saw, it came close to us going into overtime at the end.

“Our guys have to learn from it. We went through the same situation last year for the first three months. Once again, we have a new team. Guys from last year remember, but the thing is that, we have to understand in those situations, we have to keep on playing and the simpler we keep our game, the better we’ll be. But they just out-battled us in the third.”

Fourth different players had multi-point nights for the Bears including Mike Sgarbossa (3a), Mike Vecchione (1g, 1a), Riley Sutter (2a), and Ethen Frank (1g, 1a). Hunter Shepard made 31 saves for the victory. The goal marked Hershey’s 11th win in 15 games this season.

The Bears will travel up to Bridgeport to rematch the Islanders Saturday night.

Here’s the lines from the games.

You can read Hershey’s full game recap below:

Headline photo: Tori Hartman/Hershey Bears