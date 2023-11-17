Ivan Miroshnichenko scores jaw-dropping breakaway goal in Hershey Bears game

Ivan Miroshnichenko, the Capitals’ talented first-round pick from the 2022 NHL Draft, scored his fourth goal of his rookie season in North America.

Taking a lob pass from Bears defenseman Nicky Leivermann, the young Russian shed his man and broke in all alone on goaltender Jakub Skarek. Miroshnichenko quckly deked before his shot squeaked by Skarek five-hole.

Lob-city from Leivermann and Miro tucks home his fourth of the season! https://t.co/oTYg46i1Sw pic.twitter.com/qEGvyEnt9c — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) November 18, 2023

The goal put the Bears up 3-1 over the Bridgeport Islanders 7:10 into the second period. The Bears would hang on to win 5-4, their 11th victory in 15 games this season.

The tally is Miroshnichenko’s second in the last three games. He also scored Sunday against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Hockey Fights Cancer Night — a year after beating Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Miroshnichenko has eight points (4g, 4a) in his first 15 games in North America after impressing Capitals brass in Washington during Training Camp.

Headline photo: @thehersheybears/IG