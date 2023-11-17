Capitals send Hardy Häman Aktell back to Hershey

After playing six games for the Capitals, Hardy Häman Aktell is being sent back down to AHL Hershey.

The Swedish defenseman tallied his first NHL point, an assist, on October 29 against the San Jose Sharks.

NEWS | The Washington Capitals have loaned defenseman Hardy Häman Aktell to the Hershey Bearshttps://t.co/FaI6kZNrHX — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 17, 2023

Häman Aktell’s demotion comes as Trevor van Riemsdyk will play against the Columbus Blue Jackets Saturday night and Joel Edmundson could possibly make his Capitals debut. Anthony Mantha is also coming off injured reserve after getting hit in the side of the head by a shot and rupturing his ear drum.

Häman Aktell re-joins a Bears team that is at the top of the standings and have won 10 of its first 14 games. The 6’3”, 216-pound defenseman has played two games for Hershey previously this season and has one goal – his first in North Amerca.

Hershey fans won’t have to wait long to see Häman Aktell back in action, with the Bears set to play a home-and-home series against the Bridgeport Islanders on Friday and Saturday.

