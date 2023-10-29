Hardy Häman Aktell tallies first NHL point on Dylan Strome goal

After making his NHL debut with the Capitals earlier this month, Hardy Häman Aktell hit another career milestone Sunday night.

The 25-year-old blueliner recorded his first NHL point in just his second game in the league, earning a secondary assist on Dylan Strome’s game-tying goal 2:18 into the third period against the San Jose Sharks.

Strome’s marker came after a scoreless second period, putting the Capitals on the board to even the game at 1-1. Häman Aktell collected the puck off the boards before taking a shot on Sharks goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood, who sent the rebound careening towards Nick Jensen. Jensen directed the puck towards Strome, who unleashed a wrist shot through a screening Tom Wilson and into the net.

The Capitals held San Jose off the scoresheet for the remainder of the period and ended the game with a 3-1 victory. Head coach Spencer Carbery saluted Häman Aktell for the achievement postgame, presenting him with the puck before his teammates demanded a speech–he kept it short and sweet.

“Good [expletive] win, boys!” he said with a thumbs-up.

Häman Aktell would later take a photo with the milestone puck.

Happy Hammer 🔨 Congrats on recording your first career point, Hardy!#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/yxi5xVx2Jo — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 30, 2023

Carbery, who wanted another chance to evaluate Häman Aktell after his debut game, was pleased with the defenseman’s play Sunday.

“I wanted to see him again and we wanted to see him as a staff again back at home,” he told reporters after the game. “I thought he was solid tonight. Gets his first assist of his career, first point. I thought he was solid.”

Häman Aktell, who signed a one-year deal with the Capitals as a free agent this summer, started the year with the Hershey Bears and earned his first AHL point earlier this month with a goal against the Cleveland Monsters. On Sunday, he became the second player to record his first NHL point for the Caps this season, following Matthew Phillips’ milestone goal against the Calgary Flames.

Headline photo: Katie Adler/RMNB