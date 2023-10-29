Took them longer than desired but job done against league’s worst: Capitals beat Sharks 3-1

The NHL’s bottom-dwelling San Jose Sharks were in town to take on the Washington Capitals who entered play with two wins in a row. The Sharks and their 0-7-1 record should have been easy prey for the Capitals but they’re called Sharks for a reason and wouldn’t go down without a fight.
Luke Kunin opened the scoring on a stuff attempt that squeaked by Darcy Kuemper. Dylan Strome fired from deep and the hot hand found his sixth of the season to tie the game. Tom Wilson ricocheted home the game-winning goal late in the third.
Evgeny Kuznetsov iced things with an empty net goal.
Capitals beat Sharks 3-1!
Hoping for Treats at COA tonight! Let’s Go Caps! #CAPSsharks #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/o9XZVnxLHA
— Wes Johnson (@WesJohnsonVoice) October 29, 2023
"Unsportsmanlike conduct on the Colorado State bench. Will the audience please refrain from throwing snowballs?" 🏈🦓👮♂️❄️☃️ pic.twitter.com/qnJEHqtnd0
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 29, 2023
On home ice again with these guys on the call #JoeBSuitOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/GUMhwiQPCF
— RMNB (@rmnb) October 29, 2023
The Capitals are done in the month of October but not done on their homestand just yet. They’ll next host the New York Islanders on November 2.
Headline photo: @curtk/X
RMNB is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On