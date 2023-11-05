Bears win fifth-straight at home after 3-1 victory over Bridgeport

After a tough last-second loss against the Baby Penguins last night, the Hershey Bears got back to their winning ways on Saturday, defeating the Bridgeport Islanders 3-1 on home ice.

Hershey is now 8-3-0 and remains first in their division. The victory marked their fifth-straight at Giant Center.

The Bears were led by forward Joe Snively, who registered two assists. Goaltender Clay Stevenson made saves on 26 out of 27 shots to secure the victory.

Bridgeport ultimately got on the board first, scoring with 6:53 left in the first period,

A slapshot from Logan Day at the point tied the game 1-1 with 2:58 left in the first period.

Day 🚀 for his second of the season! 🍎 Snively

— Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) November 4, 2023

After a quiet second period, the Bears found their energy and dominated the ice in the third.

Chase Priskie scored what would end up being the game-winning goal with 7:58 reamining in the third period. Mike Sgarbossa collected a rebound and sent a short pass to Priskie for a huge one-timer. The goal would give him points in four straight.

Heatin’ up 🔥@priskie4‘s got his second of the season and points in four straight! 🍎 Sgarbossa

— Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) November 5, 2023

The Bears got an insurance goal 25 seconds later featuring two players from Virginia. Snively stole the puck Bridgeport territory and found Alex Limoges wide open in front of the net. Limoges slid the puck in through the 5 hole, putting the Bears up 3-1.

— Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) November 5, 2023

Here were tonight’s line versus Bridgeport:

Tonight's projected lineup against the Islanders – Ethen Frank has eight points (3g, 5a) in six career games against Bridgeport!

🖥️ https://t.co/HaxQBmLCRZ

— Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) November 4, 2023

Here are the video highlights of the game:

Below is the full game recap from the Hershey Bears:

LIMOGES, PRISKIE LIFT BEARS TO 3-1 WIN OVER ISLANDERS Hershey gets two quick goals in third period to break 1-1 tie with Bridgeport (Hershey, PA – Nov. 4, 2023) – Alex Limoges factored into a two-goal burst that broke a 1-1 tie in the third period to lift the Hershey Bears (8-3-0-0) past the Bridgeport Islanders (2-5-1-0) on Saturday night at GIANT Center. The win gave Hershey its fifth consecutive victory on home ice. BOX SCORE Samuel Asselin gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 13:07 of the first period when he drove the net and knocked the puck behind Clay Stevenson during a scramble. Logan Day tied the score for Hershey with a one-timer from the right point that blistered past Jakub Skarek at 17:02, just one second after a Bears power play had expired. Joe Snively and Henrik Rybinski assisted on the tally. After the second period went by without a change in the score, the Bears finally broke through the deadlock with a pair of goals in a 25-second span. Hershey took its first lead of the night at 12:02 when Chase Priskie one-timed a power-play goal past Skarek for his second of the season. Mike Sgarbossa and Limoges assisted on the goal. For Priskie, the goal marked his fourth straight game with a point (2g, 2a); Sgarbossa extended his assist streak to five games (6a). Limoges then put away the game with his second of the season at 12:27 after Joe Snively stole the puck on a Bridgeport breakout and fed Limoges, who went in one-on-one against Skarek and slipped the puck through the goalie’s legs to make it 3-1. Shots finished 27-23 in favor of the Islanders. Stevenson went 26-for-27 for Hershey to pick up his third win of the season; Skarek went 20-for-23 in the loss for Bridgeport. Hershey was 1-for-6 on the power play; the Islanders went 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

Headline Photo: Tori Hartman/Hershey Bears