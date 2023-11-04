Welcome back, Charlie Lindgren: Capitals beat Blue Jackets 2-1

The Washington Capitals continued their long home stand on Saturday with a date against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Wins against Metro Division competition are important for a team that appears like they’ll be on the fringe of the division’s playoff spots this year. Could the Capitals grab the two points?
Tom Wilson made a nifty move and got a fluttering shot off that opened the scoring. Sonny Milano was the beneficiary of a tic-tac-toe passing play to double the Capitals’ lead. Dmitry Voronkov got Columbus on the board early in the second with a deflection.
Capitals beat Blue Jackets 2-1!
The Capitals will have another extended break before their next game against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. Weird schedule continues to be weird.
