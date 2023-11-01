Nic Aube-Kubel scores first with Bears as Hershey notches third straight win

A back-and-forth game between the Hershey Bears and Leigh High Valley Phantoms ended with the Capitals’ AHL affiliate securing the victory in extra time. The Bears have now won three straight games and post a record of 7-2-0.

After clearing waivers and reporting to the Bears before the NHL season, Nic Aube-Kubel scored his first goal with the team. Chase Priskie also had a banner night, scoring the overtime game-winning goal for the Bears for his first goal with the franchise. It was also his 100th career point.

After a scoreless first, the Phantoms found net first 3:57 into the second period.

Aube-Kubel’s first goal with the Bears got the team on the board. A toe-drag move from NAK to the front of the net deflected off a Phantom player’s stick and rolled into the net, tying the game 1-1.

A steal from Aube-Kubel at center ice during the Phantom’s power play helped set up Bogdan Trineyev for a breakaway. Trineyev beat goalie Felix Sandstrom glove-side for the team’s first shorthanded of the season and his second career AHL goal, putting the Bears up 2-1.

However, the Phantoms responded by tying the game just a minute later.

A two-on-one breakaway with Pierrick Dube and Ivan Miroshnichenko sparked the action in the third period. Dube held the puck the entire way and fired from the left circle past Sandstrom, giving the Bears a 3-2 lead with 10 left in the third.

The Phantoms would respond once again, tying the game on the power play 15:07 into the third to force overtime.

Chase Priskie was the Bears’ hero, firing the puck past the netminder on an alone breakaway to secure the win.

Headline Photo: Tori Hartman/Hershey Bears