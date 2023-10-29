Ethen Frank and Joe Snively score twice as Bears blow out Baby Penguins 6-1

The Hershey Bears defeated the Willkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 6-1 Sunday afternoon in a dominant showing from the Capitals’ minor-league affiliate.

The game began with an emotional tribute to former Pittsburgh Penguins player Adam Johnson, who tragically passed away in a freak in-game accident.

Two-goal nights from Ethen Frank and Joe Snively led the way for the Bear’s win. Other player highlights on the night include three-point nights form Alex Limoges and Jimmy Huntington, and Russian winger Bogdan Trineyev scored his first AHL goal. Ivan Miroshnichenko dropped the gloves tonight for the first time in his pro career.

The Bears get on the board just 1:11 in and on the first shot of the game. Mike Sgarbossa made a beautiful behind-the-net pass and found Ethen Frank wide open for a one-timer in front of the net.

Franky made our first shot of the game count with his fourth of the season! 🍎 Sgarbossa

🍏 Priskie pic.twitter.com/tqrVhOoIO6 — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) October 29, 2023

Frank found the net again just 1:57 later with an unofficial assist from Bears’ goalie Hunter Shepard. The 2023 AHL Playoff MVP came way out of the net and sent the puck perfectly off the wall to set up Limoges, Sgarbossa, and Fran for a tic-tac-toe goal. Frank beat Pens goalie Garret Sparks for his 5th goal of the season.

Can we give a bonus assist to @shepDadyy on @efrank_98's second of the day? Asking for a friend 😱 🍎 Sgarbossa

🍏 Limoges pic.twitter.com/YH1i2K3XWd — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) October 29, 2023

The Bears scored once more before the end of the first with a beautiful passing play between Snively and Jimmy Huntington on a two-on-none break. Snively ended up burying the puck short side.

Anyone up for a game of tic-tac-toe? Snives buries his second of the season! 🍎 Huntington

🍏 Limoges pic.twitter.com/PbkkWrKK35 — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) October 29, 2023

The Penguins scored their lone goal of the night on the power play with 8:19 left in the second period.

Snively responded by scoring his own on the power play, finishing the puck back door with traffic in front of the net for his second goal of the night.

Snives cleaning up in front on the power play! 🍎 Huntington

🍏 Dubé pic.twitter.com/EdkFqMLDlW — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) October 29, 2023

The Penguins replaced goaltender Sparks with Joel Blomqvist at the beginning of the third period.

The change in net did not stop the Bears, as Jimmy Huntington got his name on the scoring sheet 4:41 into the third. A hat-trick-attempt shot from Snively was stopped by Blomqvist, but the deflected puck found Limoges, who passed to Huntington to finish in front of the net.

Third goal of the season and third point of the day for @huntington_jim! 🍎 Limoges (0g, 3a)

🍏 Snively (2g, 1a) pic.twitter.com/qEML06jLkq — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) October 29, 2023

The Bears’ final goal of the night came on a two-on-one rush from Nic Aubé Kubel and Bogdan Trineyev. Trineyev fired a rocket that blew past Blomqvist for his first career AHL goal.

Miroshichenko finished off the whirlwind night for the Pens by getting into his first AHL fight. Miro took on veteran Taylor Fedun who happens to be 16 years older than him.

The rookies Miroshnichenko and Tineyev were celebrated postgame for their achievements tonight.

Below is the youtube highlights of the game from the Bears:

And below is the full game recap from the Hershey Bears:

TRIO OF BEARS EACH RECORD THREE POINTS IN 6-1 WIN OVER PENGUINS Snively, Huntington, and Limoges each tally three points for Hershey (Hershey, PA – Oct. 29, 2023) – The trio of Joe Snively (2g, 1a), Jimmy Huntington (1g, 2a), and Alex Limoges (0g, 3a) put on a show Sunday afternoon to power the Hershey Bears (6-2-0-0) a 6-1 win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (4-3-0-0) at GIANT Center to close out Hershey’s October schedule atop the Atlantic Division standings. BOX SCORE Hershey scored early in the opening minutes of the first period when Chase Priskie’s shot from the blue line rebounded to Mike Sgarbossa, who found Ethen Frank in front of the net. Frank put his fourth of the season behind Garret Sparks at 1:11 on the Bears’ first shot of the afternoon. Frank then scored on Hershey’s next shot for a power-play goal at 3:08 when goaltender Hunter Shepard sent a long pass out to the neutral zone, where Limoges found Sgarbossa, who connected with Frank. As the forward let a wrist shot go, it powered its way past the glove of Sparks to give the Bears a 2-0 edge. The Bears ended the period with a third goal as Limoges stole the puck from a Wilkes-Barre/Scranton player in the attacking zone and found Snively, who relayed the puck back-and-forth with Huntington before finally burying his second of the season at 16:52. Sam Poulin got the Penguins on the board at 11:41 of the second period with a power-play goal when he jammed a rebound past Shepard to cut Hershey’s lead to 3-1. The Bears converted again on the power play at 17:26 when Snively hammered home a pass from Huntington on the back-door of Sparks for his second of the day, with Pierrick Dubé earning a secondary helper. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton replaced Sparks with Joel Blomqvist to begin the third period. Huntington netted his third of the season at 4:41 when Limoges pushed Snively’s rebound from the right circle over to Huntington, who shoveled it through the legs of Blomqvist to push the Bears lead to 5-1. Bogdan Trineyev capped the scoring for Hershey with his first American Hockey League goal at 16:50 when he snapped a shot past Blomqvist off the rush, with Nic Aubé-Kubel and Jake Massie assisting. Shots finished 29-25 in favor of the Bears. Shepard went 24-for-25 to get the win for Hershey; Sparks went 18-for-22 in the defeat for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, while Blomqvist was 5-for-7 in relief. Hershey was 2-for-3 on the power play; the Penguins went 1-for-4 with the man advantage.

Headline photo: Tori Hartman/The Hershey Bears