Blown out of building in first road battle of season: Senators beat Capitals 6-1

The Washington Capitals have hit the road for the first time in the 2023-24 season after picking up their first win of the campaign against the Calgary Flames. The Ottawa Senators were their first host on Wednesday as the first of three battles this year between the North American capital cities went down.
Vladimir Tarasenko wasted little time getting the Senators on the board first with a perfectly timed net drive. Josh Norris, who returned from injury for this game, doubled Ottawa’s lead on a power play not long after. John Carlson finished off the first period sniping home his first of the season to get the Capitals back into the game.
Norris grabbed his second of the game shortly into the next frame, Artem Zub blasted home from the point, and Claude Giroux made it five in a very bad, not fun second period. Jake Sanderson added another in the third for the touchdown.
Senators beat Capitals 6-1.
The Capitals will pack up their suitcases and take them to Montreal for one more on the road in Canada on Saturday before returning home. They’ll then meet the Toronto Maple Leafs in DC for already their fourth game against north of the border based opposition on Tuesday.
