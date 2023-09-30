Nick Jensen misses third consecutive day of Capitals’ Training Camp

The Washington Capitals have been without two of their top-six defensemen at Training Camp this week.
Third-pairing defender, Joel Edmundson, suffered a fractured hand during a scrimmage. Edmundson had surgery and is expected to miss the next four to six weeks.
The team has also been without top-four defenseman Nick Jensen. Though Jensen’s absence is more of a mystery.
Jensen has missed the last three days of camp, including Thursday, Friday, and Saturday’s sessions.
When asked about why Jensen was gone, Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery replied, “Um, I can’t. Just personal reasons.”
Jensen, who signed a three-year extension worth $4.05 million per year in February, is going into his sixth season with the Capitals. He has yet to play in a preseason game.
The 33-year-old Minnesotan spent a majority of his ice time skating with Martin Fehervary last season.
Headline photo: Katie Adler/RMNB
