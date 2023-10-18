Nicklas Backstrom slated to skate in 1,100th career game against Ottawa Senators

The Washington Capitals will play their first road game of the 2023-24 season on Wednesday night against the Ottawa Senators. In the battle between two capital city teams, Nicklas Backstrom will achieve a personal milestone when he jumps over the boards for the first time.

The veteran Swede will become just the second player in Capitals franchise history to play 1,100 games for the team, following Capitals’ captain Alex Ovechkin.

CAPS TODAY: Nicklas Backstrom is expected to play in his 1,100th career game tonight at Ottawa. Backstrom, who has recorded 1,032 points (271g, 761a) in 1,099 career games, will become one of six active players with 1,100 games played and 1,000 points: https://t.co/nfmCcjkD9Z pic.twitter.com/itwmt5LpSz — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 18, 2023

“Been in the league a long time, that’s for sure,” Backstrom told Capitals senior reporter Mike Vogel. “Very honored to be representing Caps for this many years and playing all of them with the same team is very fortunate.”

Backstrom’s first NHL goal came against the Senators back in 2007. Though Canadian Tire Centre was called Scotiabank Place back then.

“It took a while to get that first [goal],” Backstrom said. “But, it was in here. Fluky one I think, in front of the net. I think I batted it in the air. Obviously, a good feeling back then scoring your first NHL goal.

Backstrom ranks fifth among his 2006 draft class in terms of games played but still maintains his spot at the top in career points (1,032). Among all active players, Backstrom ranks 18th in career games played and sixth in career points. His 761 career assists trail only Evgeni Malkin (762) and Sidney Crosby (953).

The legendary Capitals playmaker played in his 1,000th career game on March 26, 2022 which featured a goal from Backstrom that brought down thousands of giveaway N1KY foam apples from the crowd onto the ice.

During that 2021-22 season and especially last season, Backstrom labored through games with hip injury struggles. The once highly-durable centerman has gotten into just 86 games combined over the past two years and has seen his production take a downturn as well, only recording 52 points (13g, 39a).

A full 15 months after hip resurfacing surgery, Backstrom had an impressive Training Camp and preseason where he looked as comfortable and as quick as he has in a long time.

“I’ve never seen you move better than you’re doing now,” Backstrom’s trainer and close friend, Andreas Öhgren said. “Your hard work is showing. I’m so proud and happy for you my friend.”

Two games into the 2023-24 season, Backstrom has looked more like his old self, but is still searching for his first point of the season. The 35-year-old pivotstarted on a line with Ovechkin and TJ Oshie, but that trio has been broken up after Carbery wasn’t seeing what he wanted from them.

“I didn’t think [the first line] was great last night,” Carbery said Tuesday. “I didn’t think they were an issue, I just didn’t think they generated much. A lot of their entry stuff was just getting stalled and whether it was a turnover or a puck that hit a skate and now they had to defend and it was constantly like they were tracking for the majority of the night.”

Carbery now has Backstrom slated to play against the Senators in between wingers Sonny Milano and Matthew Phillips. Milano and Phillips have been some of the team’s best forwards to start the season and each tallied points in the Capitals’ win over the Calgary Flames.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB