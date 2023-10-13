Live blog: Capitals face Penguins in Home Opener (hockey is back!)

The Washington Capitals are finally back to play a meaningful game of hockey after six long months. The team is different and there is hope again.
The Caps will begin their new season with a major test, renewing acquaintances with their bitter rivals, the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Pens are coming off a season-opening loss to Connor Bedard’s Chicago Blackhawks.
The Capitals made some roster moves earlier today, walked the red carpet, and are now ready to take the ice. Grab a tasty beverage and let’s watch the game together. Nights like these are when I feel so blessed to do this for a living.
Tonight’s game is on ESPN+. No Joe B or Locker. [cries]
Lines
LINEYS!!!!#CapsPens | @JackDaniels_US pic.twitter.com/cfbki1PW8B
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 13, 2023
Almost time for hockey!
📺: ESPN+, Hulu pic.twitter.com/BsPqUNHZVA
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 13, 2023
Tunnel weirdness
Goofy as ever, babes#ALLCAPS | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/YYUbNRMKzW
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 13, 2023
Butt taps
gotta give the people what they want pic.twitter.com/aknTI8XUdq
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 13, 2023
1st Period
The Capitals and Penguins traded multiple good chances in the first period, but the game remains tied 0-0.
The Pittsburgh Penguins outshot the Washington Capitals 10 to 8 in the first period, but the Capitals out-attempted them 18-15. The Penguins had four high-danger chances to the Capitals 1.
2nd Period
🚨 1-0 Penguins. Evgeni Malkin scores in front of the net after Alex Ovechkin fumbles the puck in the Capitals’ defensive zone. Malkin’s goal came at 4:07.
🚨 2-0 Penguins. Sidney Crosby makes it 2-0 with a dirty goal in front of the net on their first power play. The PPG came at 5:51. The Capitals have had no jump in the second period.
Alex Ovechkin nearly sends Erik Karlsson into the next dimension with a big hit at center ice.
🚨 3-0 Penguins. Sidney Crosby’s got another PPG, beating Charlie Lindgren from the right circle. The goal came at the 11:46 mark.
Ovi stopped on a breakaway trying to go five-hole on Jarry. That was Ovechkin’s fourth shot on goal.
The Penguins have a 23-15 shots on goal advantage after out-shooting the Caps 13-7 in the second period. The Penguins now hold a 37-32 5v5 shot attempts advantage and lead in high-danger chances 8-4.
