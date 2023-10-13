Live blog: Capitals face Penguins in Home Opener (hockey is back!)

The Washington Capitals are finally back to play a meaningful game of hockey after six long months. The team is different and there is hope again.

The Caps will begin their new season with a major test, renewing acquaintances with their bitter rivals, the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Pens are coming off a season-opening loss to Connor Bedard’s Chicago Blackhawks.

The Capitals made some roster moves earlier today, walked the red carpet, and are now ready to take the ice. Grab a tasty beverage and let’s watch the game together. Nights like these are when I feel so blessed to do this for a living.

Tonight’s game is on ESPN+. No Joe B or Locker. [cries]

Lines

Almost time for hockey! 📺: ESPN+, Hulu pic.twitter.com/BsPqUNHZVA — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 13, 2023

Tunnel weirdness

Butt taps

gotta give the people what they want pic.twitter.com/aknTI8XUdq — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 13, 2023

1st Period

The Capitals and Penguins traded multiple good chances in the first period, but the game remains tied 0-0.

The Pittsburgh Penguins outshot the Washington Capitals 10 to 8 in the first period, but the Capitals out-attempted them 18-15. The Penguins had four high-danger chances to the Capitals 1.

2nd Period

🚨 1-0 Penguins. Evgeni Malkin scores in front of the net after Alex Ovechkin fumbles the puck in the Capitals’ defensive zone. Malkin’s goal came at 4:07.

🚨 2-0 Penguins. Sidney Crosby makes it 2-0 with a dirty goal in front of the net on their first power play. The PPG came at 5:51. The Capitals have had no jump in the second period.

Alex Ovechkin nearly sends Erik Karlsson into the next dimension with a big hit at center ice.

🚨 3-0 Penguins. Sidney Crosby’s got another PPG, beating Charlie Lindgren from the right circle. The goal came at the 11:46 mark.

Ovi stopped on a breakaway trying to go five-hole on Jarry. That was Ovechkin’s fourth shot on goal.

The Penguins have a 23-15 shots on goal advantage after out-shooting the Caps 13-7 in the second period. The Penguins now hold a 37-32 5v5 shot attempts advantage and lead in high-danger chances 8-4.

