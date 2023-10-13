Lars Eller on first game against Capitals as a Pittsburgh Penguin: ‘I have to make sure I pass the puck to the black jerseys’

Former Capital Lars Eller is set to make his return to Capital One Arena, this time as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins. After the Capitals traded him to the Colorado Avalanche at the 2023 trade deadline, Eller signed a two-year deal with the Pens worth $2.45 million per season.

Friday morning, Eller spoke to NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti on his mindset ahead of the homecoming game.

“It will be a little strange seeing all the familiar faces,” he said. “I have to make sure I pass the puck to the black jerseys.”

Eller spent seven seasons with Washington between 2016 and 2023, skating on the team’s third line. In that span, he played 488 regular-season games, recording 208 points (87g, 121a).

His most memorable contributions, however, came during the Capitals’ 2018 Stanley Cup run. Eller scored 7 big goals and 18 total points in 24 games that spring, including his absolutely legendary Game Five Cup-winning goal.

Eller already notched his first point with the Pens in his season debut, earning an assist on the team’s season-opening goal during Tuesday’s 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. Though Penguins Michelle Crechiolo reported that Eller did not participate in Friday morning’s optional skate, he will likely reprise his role as third line center between Drew O’Connor and Jansen Harkins.

On Thursday, Eller emphasized his excitement to face his former team.

“It’ll be fun,” he said. “I’m looking forward to it. I’m going to be fired up, the whole team is after the other day. It’ll be weird, facing your old teammates and the place where you played so many years, have so many memories, ups and downs. It’s been like a second home for me for a long time. So lots of good things to think back on. But now is a new chapter and I’m looking forward to going there and trying to get two points.”

He later added, “When you’re on the other side, those games are the ones you look forward to. And I certainly look forward to this one. Every divisional game is huge and so this one is going to be no different. I think historically, these games have always been lots of goals and exciting. As a player those are the ones you look forward to and enjoy the most. So should be a good one.”

During his years in Washington, Eller bore witness as teammate Alex Ovechkin pushed towards Wayne Gretzky’s goal record. Ovechkin currently sits 72 away from tying the record at 894, and Eller is confident that his old friend can do it.

“Yeah. I think he will get there eventually,” he said.

The Capitals will open their season against the Penguins on Friday night at 7:30pm.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB