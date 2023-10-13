Darcy Kuemper and wife Sydney have first child, a boy

Darcy Kuemper and his wife Sydney have a new addition to their family.

The Kuempers welcomed a baby boy on Thursday night, per an announcement by the Capitals on social media.

Congratulations to the Kuemper family on their addition to the family overnight! Mom and baby boy are doing great. — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 13, 2023

Though the couple has no other children, they do have one dog, Rogue, who announced the pregnancy this summer.

From all of us at RMNB, congratulations to the Kuempers!

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB