Monumental Sports Network announces subscription plans for Capitals games

Monumental Sports Network, the fully rebranded NBC Sports Washington, went live in late September. The network has since hosted five of six Washington Capitals’ preseason games with the Leonsis-led channel showcasing new graphics, music, and programming.

The network took the next step on Tuesday, officially announcing its direct-to-consumer subscription membership plans for local fans that do not already pay for TV subscriptions.

The MSN subscription plans will include access to all live Capitals games being broadcasted by MSN this season.

Fans can purchase a monthly or annual membership priced at either $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year on the network’s website.

We are excited to announce our direct-to-consumer subscription membership for our fans! 🔘 Live @Capitals & @WashWizards games

🔘 In-depth stat tracking & multi-cam angles

🔘 New original programming & much more Subscription plans & more information: https://t.co/dT3dBocxCV pic.twitter.com/2rGNT4QMs3 — Monumental Sports Network (@MonSportsNet) October 10, 2023

MSN says that current viewers who access the network through a traditional TV provider will continue to be able to watch the channel the same way as they did before. Additionally, they can access the channel through the network’s new digital platform with no additional fees.

“We are delighted to make our network more accessible to fans without a Pay TV subscription by launching direct-to-consumer memberships,” Zach Leonsis said in the release. “Distributing our programming in new and additional ways is critical to our strategy of building the best local media platform in sports.”

Some of the key new features subscribers to the new service will get include access to new camera angles during live home games, the ability to view to the network on multiple devices, “real-time sports data and betting analytics,” and Ticketmaster integration.

The subscription also covers all Washington Wizards, Washington Mystics, and Capital City Go-Go games that the network airs and customers will receive a 20 percent discount off all related team merchandise, discounted tickets for select games each month, and pre-sale ticket access to regular season and playoff games.

The first 10,000 subscribers to the $199.99 per year plan will also get a limited-edition bobblehead set of three featuring Alex Ovechkin, Kyle Kuzma, and Elena Delle Donne.

The full press release from the network is below:

Monumental Sports Network Launches Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Memberships

Monumental Sports Network has unveiled direct-to-consumer (DTC) subscription memberships for local fans without a Pay TV subscription seeking to access Monumental Sports Network’s live and on-demand programming.

These new DTC memberships include in-market access to live games for the NHL’s Washington Capitals, the NBA’s Washington Wizards, and the WNBA’s Washington Mystics, amongst other live games, original programs, and tangible membership perks. Current viewers who access the network’s channel through a Pay TV provider will continue to be able to watch Monumental Sports Network the same way as before, as well as via Monumental Sports Network’s newly launched digital platform with no additional fees.

Fans can purchase monthly or annual memberships priced at $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year at monumentalsportsnetwork.com or by downloading the Monumental Sports Network app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, or Roku. Subscribers can also utilize the app on Amazon Fire TV.

“We are delighted to make our network more accessible to fans without a Pay TV subscription by launching direct-to-consumer memberships,” said Zach Leonsis, President of Media & New Enterprises at Monumental Sports & Entertainment. “Distributing our programming in new and additional ways is critical to our strategy of building the best local media platform in sports.”

The DTC launch comes just ahead of the start of the NHL and NBA regular seasons, with games beginning later this month. Fans who purchase a DTC subscription will also be able to watch several Capitals and Wizards pre-season games on the network, starting with the Wizards game vs. Cairns Taipans (a National Basketball League team from Australia) on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. ET.

About the New Digital and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Experiences

The new digital platform provides fans with new and enhanced video functionality for live streaming of games, on-demand viewing of original programming and game replays, exclusive behind-the-scenes content, and more. Monumental Sports Network’s new digital presence is optimized across desktop, tablet, and mobile experiences. Users who already had the previous Monumental Sports Network app downloaded on their digital devices will receive a new version of the app via a standard app update.

Additional features of the new digital experience include:

Access to multiple camera angles during live home games, with additional functionality including the ability to rewind and watch in slow motion.

Personalization features that tailor a user’s experience toward their favorite teams and players.

Access to hundreds of hours of original behind-the-scenes programming, new shows including Hometown with Rachel Nichols, and much more.

Ability to watch Monumental Sports Network’s live, 24/7 linear feed on-the-go on multiple devices.

Opt-in ability to receive score alerts, team and player updates, as well as a new Monumental Sports Network newsletter.

Daily editorial and video clips covering the Capitals, Wizards, Mystics, and Go-Go which can be saved to a user’s list for later viewing.

Sportradar integrations providing users with advanced, real-time sports data and betting analytics.

Ticketmaster integration for ticket management and account linking.

Consistent look and feel across all platforms, allowing for an intuitive experience across all devices.

Fans who subscribe directly to the network’s new Annual Membership receive the following benefits:

Watch 200+ live Capitals, Wizards, Mystics, and Go-Go Games

24/7 access to Monumental Sports Network’s live channel

Ability to stream on multiple devices at once

20% discount off team merchandise and apparel

Discounted tickets for select Game of the Month

Pre-sale ticket access to regular season and playoff games

In addition, the first 10,000 subscribers to the network’s new Annual Membership will receive an exclusive, limited-edition bobblehead set of three featuring Alex Ovechkin, Kyle Kuzma, and Elena Delle Donne. Each bobblehead includes a built-in audio feature that plays signature game calls from Monumental play-by-play announcers.

Pay TV subscribers receive all the same benefits as Annual Membership subscribers for free by signing in with their TV Everywhere (TVE) credentials on the online platform. Existing TVE users can expect a communication explaining and granting their new membership benefits this week.

Fans who subscribe directly to the network’s new Monthly Plan receive the following benefits:

Live Capitals, Wizards, Mystics, and/or Go-Go Games

24/7 access to Monumental Sports Network’s live channel

Headline photo: @JoeBpXp/X