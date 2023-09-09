Nicklas Backstrom honored during Washington Nationals game

Nicklas Backstrom was saluted by Washington Nationals fans at Nats Park Friday night.
While attending the Nationals-Mets game with his family, the Capitals’ legendary center was introduced to the crowd by PA announcer Jerome Hruska.
Backstrom received a loud applause as his children, Vince and Haley, waved with him on the jumbotron.
According to reader Charlie McManus, Backstrom stuck around at the game until 9 pm before departing.
Backstrom’s decision to leave early turned out to be a good one as a line of thunderstorms and showers rolled through DC, delaying the game an hour and 34 minutes.
— Charlie McManus (@CharlieMcManus9) September 9, 2023
The Nationals would finish its game shortly before midnight and lose 8-5, falling to 63-78 — dead last in the NL East.
FINAL // Dodgers 8, Nats 5
— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) September 9, 2023
Screenshot: @CharlieMcManus9/X
RMNB is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On