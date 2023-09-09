Home / News / Nicklas Backstrom honored during Washington Nationals game

Nicklas Backstrom honored during Washington Nationals game

By Ian Oland

September 9, 2023 1:48 am

Nicklas Backstrom was saluted by Washington Nationals fans at Nats Park Friday night.

While attending the Nationals-Mets game with his family, the Capitals’ legendary center was introduced to the crowd by PA announcer Jerome Hruska.

Backstrom received a loud applause as his children, Vince and Haley, waved with him on the jumbotron.

According to reader Charlie McManus, Backstrom stuck around at the game until 9 pm before departing.

Backstrom’s decision to leave early turned out to be a good one as a line of thunderstorms and showers rolled through DC, delaying the game an hour and 34 minutes.

The Nationals would finish its game shortly before midnight and lose 8-5, falling to 63-78 — dead last in the NL East.

