Nicklas Backstrom collaborates with Northern Virginia brewery to create Swede-est Assist IPA

Nicklas Backstrom is the latest Washington Capitals player to get into the beer business.

Earlier this week, Northern Virginia beer-maker, Eavesdrop Brewery, announced that they created a hazy IPA called Swede-est Assist in collaboration with the Capitals superstar.

The beer has a 7.5 percent ABV and can be first tasted at a release party in Manassas on Saturday, September 9.

Backstrom will be appearing at the event for a special cause. A portion of the beer and event sales will support the NB19 Assist Scholarship Fund for youth hockey players at The St. James Fitness Facility.

“It’s Nick Backstrom,” the hockey player, who needs no introduction, said in an Instagram video. “Come hang out with me at Eavesdrop Brewery this Saturday for the release for our release of our newest beer, Swede-est Assist. See you there.”

Doors for the event will open at 10 am. Backstrom will be making an appearance behind the bar and also meeting with fans, signing autographs and taking photos in the early afternoon.

Per the Brewery’s Eventbrite page:

General Autograph/Photo Opportunity: At 1pm it’s your chance to get an autograph or picture with Nicklas Bäckström. A limited number of wristbands will be given out at the check in station beginning at 12pm (*You must have a wristband to receive access to the autograph/picture area.*)

There will be several vendors at the location including N﻿ICKS Ice Cream (nice touch!), Roaming Coyote Food Truck, IMPACT Smash Burgers, and E﻿ugene’s Sausage & Fries. There will also be special merch available at the event.

Photo: Eavesdrop Brewery/IG

The brewery asks fans who are planning to come to consider carpooling, using Uber/Lyft, or taking advantage of their complimentary valet service.

Backstrom’s collaboration follows in the footsteps of Evgeny Kuznetsov’s Kuzy 777, Garnet Hathaway’s Hath’s Hazy, and a plethora of beers from Craig Laughlin.

Who’s going?

Headline photo: Eavesdrop Brewery/IG