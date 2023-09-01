Alex Ovechkin says he doesn’t like getting into fights: ‘If I have to, then, of course, I can stand up for myself’

Alex Ovechkin might be behind one of the most brutal knockouts in NHL history, but he’d much rather give fist bumps to teammates than black eyes to opponents.

Ovechkin gave his opinion about fighting during a Russian language interview with rapper Basta, entitled Questions With An Edge. The transcription was published by sports.ru.

“In general, I don’t like to fight,” Ovechkin said when first asked his worst experience dropping the gloves. “If I have to, then, of course, I can stand up for myself.”

“I have no doubt,” Basta replied, sending Ovechkin into laughter.

When asked what his most heated fight was, Ovechkin cited his bout with Andrei Svechnikov during Game Three of the Capitals’ first-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Ovechkin knocked Svechnikov out with only three punches after the then-19-year-old forward exchanged words with and challenged the legendary goal-scorer. The fight was only the fourth of Ovechkin’s career. Svechnikov would not return to the game due to injury.

“He asked me to fight and I said, ‘Let’s go, yeah,'” Ovechkin said afterward. “I hope he’s okay. You don’t want to see a guy get hurt.”

The bout was controversial amongst hockey fans as there was a massive size and age difference. Hurricanes’ coach Rod Brind’Amour said the knockout made him sick to his stomach. Andrei Svechnikov’s brother, Evgeny, went on social media and seemingly threatened Ovechkin.

The UFC and former double champion, Conor McGregor, both commented on the fight on social media. McGregor called Ovechkin a Proper Russian and said “They can run, but they can’t hide.”

Ovechkin’s other three fights came much earlier in his career against Brandon Dubinsky (2010), Paul Gaustad (2006), and Mike Richards (2006).

“Any fight is always memorable,” Ovechkin said in the interview with Basta.

The Capitals’ captain was also asked how tough guys and enforcers are found. Ovechkin’s response touched on how the role of a fighter has changed since he first entered the NHL in 2005.

“In general, hockey has changed now: they take more technical players,” Ovechkin said. “I’ll tell you a story when I first came to the NHL – then hockey was about fighting. We have lines – the first, second, third and fourth. On the fourth line, the tough guy must be confident. I come from Russia, I know that the trainings there are running, a gym, on ice, and in America I went into the locker room – there is a huge punching bag hanging there, you know, for boxing, and someone is bludgeoning it. I think, what did I just agree to. [The player] says: ‘I am preparing for the season like this because my task is not to score goals, but my task is to protect and fight.”

During Ovechkin’s rookie season, the Capitals’ roster included tough guys like Chris Clark, Matt Bradley, and Ben Clymer.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB