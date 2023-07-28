Drake is a big fan of the Capitals’ showers inside Capital One Arena

Rap superstar Drake is in Washington, DC for two nights at Capital One Arena on his Drake: It’s All A Blur Tour. The Canadian hip-hop legend has seen his fair share of large arenas and their accompanying facilities across his career but it appears Cap One stands out to him for a peculiar reason.

He really likes the showers the Capitals have in their locker room. They are the best in the league according to Champagne Papi.

“Nah Capitals got the nicest showers I have seen yet you other teams are slipping…,” Drake wrote on his Instagram story. Drake, who has met Caps captain Alex Ovechkin in the past and included Ovechkin’s name in one of his verses before, played hockey growing up in Toronto.

But it wasn’t the hockey-related facilities that impressed him, it was the showers. And, believe it or not, this isn’t the first time the Caps have been in the news for shower-related reasons.

Back in 2019, 21 out of 50 NHL players polled by ESPN’s Emily Kaplan said that the Capitals had the worst visitor’s locker room in the league. And, the shower over on that side was one of the big reasons for those answers.

“Washington’s showers are so bad,” an anonymous player said. “They’re like a prison shower. There’s a pole in the middle, then just spews that come out of that one pole. Not that I care if someone is showering next to me, but it’s just a really weird setup.”

With the home side shower being enough to draw out an Instagram story from one of the most famous faces in the world, the state of the away shower sounds like a true home-ice advantage.

Remember to wash behind your ears, folks.