Drake name drops Alex Ovechkin in his verse on Future’s ‘I’m On One’ track

Rapper and modern trap music superstar Future dropped his new album ‘I NEVER LIKED YOU’ on Friday and featured on the 15th track titled “I’m On One” is hip-hop legend, Drake.

Amid other sports mentions in Drake’s verse on the track is a shoutout to Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin. This isn’t the first time Drake and Ovi have collided as the two met one another back in 2011 after a Lil’ Wayne show.

Drake says in the verse (2:52):

I’m just all about my goals like Ovechkin, what

I’m just all about my goals like I’m Messi, what

Messi, of course, referring to the living legend that is soccer player Lionel Messi who like Ovechkin has over 750 goals in his career for club and country.

The mention is not the first mainstream rap cred The Great Eight has received. Washington, DC superfan Wale, J. Cole, and Action Bronson among others have all introduced Ovechkin’s name into their music in the past.

Ovi made his own rap debut in 2011 on Russian rapper Sasha Belyi’s song titled “Champion”.