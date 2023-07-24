Hershey Bears sign forward Tyson Empey to one-year AHL contract

The Hershey Bears made a depth free agent signing on Monday, inking forward Tyson Empey to a one-year, one-way AHL deal. Known for his physical play, Empey could serve a big role with the ECHL South Carolina Stingrays next season.

The 28-year-old spent time last season with both the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners and the ECHL’s Atlanta Gladiators in 2022-23. Over parts of two seasons with the Roadrunners, Empey logged 13 total fighting majors in 79 games.

We’ve signed Tyson Empey to an AHL contract for the 2023-24 season. The physical forward has spent the past two seasons with the Tucson Roadrunners. 📰 https://t.co/evlPzaX9es pic.twitter.com/B0JdySW3af — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) July 24, 2023

The Swift Current, Saskatchewan native played his first pro season in 2020-21 with the ECHL’s Rapid City Rush before joining the Roadrunners on a PTO the following year. His penalty minutes reached triple digits in 2021-22, where he recorded 100 total PIMs –including 10 fights — in 63 games.

Empey played only 16 games with the Roadrunners last season, registering three points (1g, 2a). Even in a more limited role, Empey’s physicality continued to make a splash. In October, he was part of a game-opening line brawl against the San Jose Barracuda, landing in the penalty box immediately after the opening faceoff.

At the ECHL level, Empey tallied nine points (4g, 5a) and 34 PIMs in 20 games with the Gladiators, a divisional rival of the Stingrays.

Headline photo: Chris Hook/Tucson Roadrunners