Hershey Bears re-sign defenseman Benton Maass to one-year AHL contract

The Hershey Bears announced they’ve resigned defenseman Benton Maass for the 2023-24 season on an AHL contract. Maass was drafted by the Washington Capitals in the sixth round of the 2017 draft and has played the past two seasons in the organization.

Maass played the majority of last season in the ECHL with the South Carolina Stingrays where he got into 55 games and recorded 11 points (4g, 7a).

He has played three career games for the Bears over the past two years.

We've re-signed Benton Maass for the 2023-24 season and added rookie defenseman Nick Leivermann on an AHL contract. — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) July 20, 2023

Maass recorded his first career point with the Bears last season and served as one of the team’s black aces during their run to the 2023 Calder Cup championship.

Before turning pro, Maass spent five seasons playing college hockey for the University of New Hampshire and Minnesota State University – Mankato. With Minnesota State he played in the 2022 NCAA Division I National Championship game, losing to the University of Denver.

The Bears also announced they signed college free agent defenseman Nick Leivermann to a one-year AHL contract. Leivermann wrapped up a five-year stint with The University of Notre Dame last season, collecting 20 points (6g, 14a) in 29 games in his final year of eligibility.

Leivermann led the team’s defenders in scoring and was named a 2023 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention.

According to Inside AHL Hockey’s Tony Androckitis, Hershey is further adding to their depth by signing forwards Tyson Empey and Kevin O’Neil to AHL deals as well. All four of these signings are likely to spend the majority of the 2023-24 campaign in the ECHL with the South Carolina Stingrays.

Here’s the press release from the Bears on the Maass and Leivermann contracts:

BEARS SIGN BENTON MAASS AND NICK LEIVERMANN FOR 2023-24 SEASON (Hershey, PA – July 20, 2023) – The 2023 Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Benton Maass, and signed defenseman Nick Leivermann to an AHL contract for the 2023-24 campaign. The announcements were made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer. Maass, 24, skated in two games with the Bears last season, registering one assist. He also served as a Black Ace during the club’s run to a 2023 Calder Cup title. Last season, he played 55 games with Hershey’s ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays, registering 11 points (4g, 7a) in his rookie campaign. He tallied his first professional goal for South Carolina on Dec. 14 at Atlanta. He also appeared in five Kelly Cup Playoff games. The native of Elk River, Minnesota was selected by the Capitals in the sixth round of the 2017 NHL Draft. After four years at the University of New Hampshire, Maass transferred to Minnesota State University for the 2021-22 season, helping the Mavericks to the NCAA Tournament title game. The 6’2″, 205-pound blue liner collected 51 points (13g, 38a) in 162 career NCAA games. Leivermann, 24, joins the Bears after completing his collegiate career at Notre Dame. The 5’11”, 186-pound defender collected 20 points (6g, 14a) in 29 games in 2022-23 for the Fighting Irish, serving as team captain. He led the team’s defenders in scoring. He was named a 2023 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention and claimed Academic All-Big Ten honors for the fourth straight season. The native of Eden Prairie, Minnesota was an alternate captain for the Irish in 2021-22, and in five years at Notre Dame, posted 78 points (23g, 55a). He was originally selected in the seventh round of the 2017 NHL Draft by the Colorado Avalanche. The Hershey Bears start the club’s defense of the Calder Cup on Oct. 14 as they open the 2023-24 season. The 2023 Calder Cup will be celebrated that night as the club raises its 12th championship banner ahead of a 7 p.m. puck drop at GIANT Center versus the Belleville Senators. For a complete season schedule, visit HersheyBears.com and look for single-game ticket information and a promotional schedule later this summer. Fans can score Calder Cup merchandise and secure Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season now!

Headline photo: Ian Oland/RMNB