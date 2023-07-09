Alex DeBrincat traded to Detroit Red Wings for two players and two draft picks

The offseason Alex DeBrincat saga has ended. The high-scoring winger is a Detroit Red Wings player after his move from the Ottawa Senators was finalized on Sunday night.

The Senators will be getting forward Dominik Kubalik, defenseman Donovan Sebrango, a conditional 2024 first-round draft pick, and a 2024 fourth-round draft pick in return. Debrincat will also be signing a medium-length extension with the Red Wings.

Hockey insider Elliotte Friedman was first to report the deal being done.

News Release: The #Sens have acquired forward Dominik Kubalik, prospect defenceman Donovan Sebrango, a conditional 2024 first-round draft pick and Detroit’s 2024 fourth-round selection in a trade w/ @DetroitRedWings in exchange for forward Alex DeBrincat: https://t.co/yOAcnmzBEl pic.twitter.com/x8oPl1oWz8 — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) July 10, 2023

The Senators were forced to move on from DeBrincat just one season after trading for him as the talented forward refused to sign a long-term extension with the team. To ensure that they got max value for the restricted free agent, Ottawa needed to move him before his upcoming arbitration hearing which was to be scheduled sometime in the next month.

The 25-year-old DeBrincat is a two-time, 40-goal scorer and has also posted two 75-plus point seasons. His first year in Ottawa wasn’t as successful as his years with the Chicago Blackhawks but he still managed to record 66 points (27g, 39a) while playing in all 82 regular season games.

The two teams most rumored to be involved in the process of acquiring DeBrincat were the Red Wings and the New York Islanders. Ultimately, Detroit and general manager Steve Yzerman came out on top and have added DeBrincat to an already young and high-potential roster.

TSN’s Darren Dreger reported earlier this week that DeBrincat’s camp wanted a contract that would see him earn a cap hit just a shade under $9 million over eight seasons. Instead, he has settled for $7.875 million over four seasons with the Red Wings.

UPDATE: The #RedWings have signed Alex DeBrincat to a 4-year extension with an AAV of $7,875,000. pic.twitter.com/F3aiEpzqO1 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 10, 2023

Kubalik, 27, is coming off his second 20-goal season in the NHL and has been a 45-point producer in the league for both the Blackhawks and the Red Wings. Sebrango was selected by Detroit in the third round of the 2020 draft and has played the last three seasons in either the AHL or ECHL.

DeBrincat’s move means that another option for the Washington Capitals to change up their top-six forward group is off the table. Friedman had stated before that he believed the Caps could have been potential trade suitor for the winger.

Caps forward Dylan Strome sparked some intrigue regarding that on Saturday night when he changed his Instagram profile photo to one of him and DeBrincat celebrating an OHL championship from their junior days.

Headline photo: @brinksy97/Instagram