Nashville reporter unknowingly interviews Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson, asks him if NHL Draft Lottery is rigged

This week is a huge one for the Chicago Blackhawks and general manager Kyle Davidson. Chicago won the 2023 Draft Lottery and will kick off Wednesday night’s draft by selecting suspected generational talent, Connor Bedard.

You wouldn’t know that if you watched Davidson being interviewed on the streets of Nashville by a local hockey website. Davidson went completely unrecognized and casually feigned hockey ignorance while being asked questions about the sport.

Fantastic content.

So we walked around downtown Nashville talking to hockey fans about the 2023 NHL Draft. And then this happened. @NHLBlackhawks come get your GM! pic.twitter.com/zuZjGxhHdf — PenaltyBoxRadio (@PenaltyBoxRadio) June 28, 2023

To be fair to Penalty Box Radio, Davidson is the youngest GM in the NHL and the look he was sporting with his backwards hat sure doesn’t hint that he’s the man behind one of the league’s Original Six franchises. But, that doesn’t make this any less hilarious.

The first question “Kyle from Chicago” gets asked is to rate his hockey knowledge.

“I didn’t play professionally or anything so probably like a four [out of ten],” Davidson said. “Fan of the sport. I don’t know, some people say I don’t know that much.”

Kyle from Chicago is then asked to name as many hockey players as he can in 20 seconds. Davidson rattles off almost the entirety of the 2010’s Blackhawks championship teams rosters and cheekily adds Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno after acquiring the two from the Boston Bruins in a trade earlier that day.

“Yeah, big Hawks fan,” Davidson replied when the interviewer comments on his surprising mention of Bryan Bickell and Michal Rozsival.

Davidson also had no suggestions for improving the game when prompted to come up with something. “Um, I don’t know,” he started. “I think it’s pretty awesome. I don’t really have a specific change. I love the game. Love where it’s at. Love the players that are in the game. It’s all good to me.”

All of Davidson’s previous playing-dumb shenanigans was somehow topped by the last question the interviewer gave him which was whether or not the league had rigged the lottery for Chicago.

“No,” Davidson said before looking directly into the camera. “I’m very confident.”

Screenshot via @PenaltyBoxRadio/Twitter