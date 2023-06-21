Joe Snively: 2022-23 season review

Hometown hero Joe Snively could have a future with the big club.

12 games played 12.6 time on ice per game 2 goals 2 assists 46.6 5-on-5 shot-attempt percentage 49.4 5-on-5 expected goal percentage +2 5-on-5 goal differential

Isolated Impact by HockeyViz

Player Card by Evolving Hockey

Fan Happiness Survey

Peter’s Take

Some behind-the-scenes stuff: in a normal summer I’d be colluding with Japers Rink on which players we’d review and when we’d publish them. I don’t think we’d have included Joe Snively, who scored two goals in 12 games. This review is a bit of an indulgence, but I think he’s an interesting player, and I want to talk about him.

He’s not a shooter. He attempted 9.3 shots per hour, above only Backstrom and Johansson among Caps forwards, though he went to the net better – closer to the middle of the pack. Instead, what stuck out to me was Washington’s ability to muster rush attacks when he was on the ice. I know I’ve hit on this a lot, but getting chances in transition was something Washington was very bad at last season, except not when Snively was helping out. And opponents got to the Caps’ net much less often during his shifts (3.6 high-danger chances less than when he was on the bench).

Snively managed that impact in spare time with the big club, playing a stretch of more than two consecutive games precisely once. Two games in October, three games in two stretches in November, one in December, two in February, one in March, and three – all at once – in Washington’s low-point of April. Meanwhile in Hershey he leads the Bears with 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) in the postseason. In the regular season, he trailed only Sgarbossa and Frank in assists-per-game.

Now I’m not saying Snively is a future NHL superstar, but I am saying it might be worth giving him a sincere opportunity to prove himself.

Your Turn

What are the chances Snively plays 20 games with the Caps next season? If he does, would you think that’s a good sign for the club or a bad one?

