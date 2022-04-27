Capitals re-assign forward Joe Snively to Hershey Bears on a long-term injury conditioning loan

The Washington Capitals announced Wednesday morning that forward Joe Snively has been re-assigned to the Hershey Bears on a long-term injury conditioning loan.

Snively has been out of action this season since the final day of February and on long-term injured reserve since the middle of March due to wrist surgery. The “long-term” conditioning loan can last a max of six days or three games in the AHL which will make him eligible to play in Hershey’s opening-round playoff series versus the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Snively participated in Bears’ practice Wednesday morning.

The Herndon, VA native, donning a non-contact sweater, was involved in Sunday’s morning skate before the Capitals’ game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Before that, he had been working with the Capitals’ strength and conditioning coach Mark Nemish on a more individual basis.

In his rookie season in the NHL, he has played in twelve games and recorded seven points. In mid-March, he signed a two-year, $1.6 million extension that will keep him with the team through the 2023-24 season. He was originally scheduled to become a Group 6 unrestricted free agent at the year’s end.

At the AHL level for Hershey in the regular season, he ended up the Bears’ third-leading scorer with 38 points from 35 games even with all of the missed time due to both NHL action and the injury.

