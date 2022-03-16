Capitals re-sign Joe Snively to two-year extension worth $800,000 annually

Joe Snively signed a two-year, $1.6 million extension with the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. Snively is a Herndon, Virginia native and former member of the Little Caps.

The deal will keep Snively with the team through the 2023-24 season. He was originally scheduled to become a Group 6 unrestricted free agent at the year’s end.

NEWS | The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Joe Snively to a two-year, $1.6 million contract, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. The contract will carry an average annual value of $800,000.#ALLCAPS | @FTX_Official — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 16, 2022

Snively got his first taste of NHL action this season with the Caps after spending three seasons with the Hershey Bears. He originally signed with the organization post his college career at Yale University in 2019.

The extension will give the 26-year-old forward a small raise on his current NHL yearly salary of $750k.

“Joe is a versatile, skilled forward, and we are extremely pleased with his development this season,” Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said in a release. “Joe has worked hard and put himself in a position to earn a spot on our team. It is a great testament to him and all the local youth hockey coaches and programming in our area that guided him along through this journey.”

The rookie winger has seven points in his first twelve NHL games after coming up from Hershey where he is still the Bears leading scorer (despite missing so much AHL time). Snively became only the third Virginia-born player to score a goal in NHL history when he tallied against the Montreal Canadiens in February.

With seven points in twelve games during his rookie season, Snively appears to have played his way into a possible roster spot next season with the new, what-appears-to-be one-way deal. Snively is currently out for four-to-six weeks after having wrist surgery.

