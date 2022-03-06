Joe Snively out four-to-six weeks after having wrist surgery

The Washington Capitals announced Sunday afternoon that forward Joe Snively had surgery on his left wrist and will be out four-to-six weeks. The 26-year-old prospect was placed on injured reserve last Thursday.

Snively is the second Caps forward in recent days to undergo a surgical procedure. Carl Hagelin will also be out longterm after having emergency eye surgery last week.

Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette previously described Snively’s injury as a “lingering” issue in recent days. The crafty forward had been filling in with the Caps middle-six forward group quite well before his injury, recording seven points in his first twelve NHL games.

“He’s detailed, he’s tenacious, he’s quick, he’s got a good skill level,” Laviolette said of Snively’s recent play. “You notice him in the battles, you notice him when he has open space, then you notice that he can make plays as well. He does a good job, he brings a lot of tenacity to the game.”

The diminutive winger took a big, notable hit from Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen on February 26 and was also on the receiving end of a few more moments of big body contact in the February 28 game against the Maple Leafs. He would only skate 8:23 of ice time in that game against Toronto and left the lineup directly after.

Taking Snively’s ice time will be Anthony Mantha, who was activated from LTIR the same day Snively was placed on IR. Mantha has skated an average of 15 minutes in the two games he has been back, skating on the second line with Nicklas Backstrom. Swedish forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby was also recalled from Hershey to play on the fourth line replacing Hagelin.