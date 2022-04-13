Joe Snively skates with strength and conditioning coach as he continues to work his way back from left wrist surgery

Capitals forward Joe Snively was back on the ice Tuesday as he continues down the path of recovery from left wrist surgery. The former Little Cap has been out of action for about six weeks since undergoing the procedure due to a scaphoid bone issue.

The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir reported that Snively was getting in work with the Capitals’ strength and conditioning coach Mark Nemish after the team’s morning skate. The Herndon, VA native has not played in a game since the final day of February.

This is the first time we’ve gotten an update on Snively’s status since he was seen working with a skating coach alongside Lars Eller on April 1.

In mid-March, he signed a two-year, $1.6 million extension that will keep him with the team through the 2023-24 season. He was originally scheduled to become a Group 6 unrestricted free agent at the year’s end.

“Joe is a versatile, skilled forward, and we are extremely pleased with his development this season,” Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said at the time of the signing. “Joe has worked hard and put himself in a position to earn a spot on our team. It is a great testament to him and all the local youth hockey coaches and programming in our area that guided him along through this journey.”

With seven points in twelve games during his rookie season to this point, Snively appears to have played his way into a possible roster spot next season with the new, one-way deal.

The Caps have a little over $180,000 of cap space currently so if they wanted to activate Snively before the regular season is over, they likely could as his $750,000 salary would be pro-rated for the short amount of time left in the campaign. More than likely though, he will be extra depth for the upcoming postseason run as the cap no longer factors in when that action begins.