NHL Network to air remainder of Hershey Bears’ Calder Cup Finals games

For Capitals fans out of the DMV area wanting to watch the Hershey Bears’ deep postseason run, they now will have opportunity to watch on TV.

With the Stanley Cup Finals over and the Vegas Golden Knights champions, the NHL Network will air the rest of the Calder Cup Finals between the Coachella Valley Firebirds and Hershey Bears.

The first game to air on NHL Network will be Game Four from Giant Center on Thursday night.

Here’s the remaining schedule:

Game 4 – Thu., June 15 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 7 ET

Game 5 – Sat., June 17 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 7 ET

*Game 6 – Mon., June 19 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 10 ET

*Game 7 – Wed., June 21 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 10 ET

*if necessary

Capitals and Bears fans located in the DMV can watch the game on NBC Sports Washington, who has been airing the Bears’ run since the Eastern Conference Finals.

The telecasts will still feature the voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch on play-by-play and he will team up with FOX43’s Andrew Kalista and Todd Sadowski on the call.

Hershey playoff games can also be heard on Caps Radio 24/7 and will now also be available to be heard on NHL Network Radio (SiriusXM 91).

The Bears are down 2-1 in the series and will look to be tying it up on Thursday. As the Capitals seek to get younger and inject more youth into their lineup in the coming seasons, this could be your last chance to catch big prospects like Aliaksei Protas, Connor McMichael, Beck Malenstyn, Vincent Iorio, Hendrix Lapierre, etc. play big roles in a long AHL championship run.

