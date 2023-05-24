NBC Sports Washington to air Hershey Bears’ playoff games

For those wanting to watch the Hershey Bears in the playoffs, your wish has finally been granted.

Beginning Thursday night, NBC Sports Washington will air all of Hershey’s remaining Eastern Conference Finals games against the Rochester Americans.

The Bears currently face a 1-0 series deficit after falling 5-1 to the Amerks in Game One. Game Two begins at 7 pm tomorrow.

The telecasts will feature Zack Fisch and Todd Sadowski’s play-by-play of the game while FOX43’s Andrew Kalista and AHL Hall of Famer Mitch Lamoureux will provide intermission analysis.

Hershey playoff games can also be heard on Caps Radio 24/7 while AHL TV provides streams of games online.

With the Capitals looking to introduce some of its youth into the lineup next season, the live airings of the games will give Caps fans in the DC area an opportunity to better examine where players like Connor McMichael, Hendrix Lapierre, Vincent Iorio, Ethen Frank, Beck Malenstyn, and Joe Snively are in their development.

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:

NBC Sports Washington to Broadcast Hershey Playoff Games; Caps to Host Watch Party at District E on Thursday The Caps AHL affiliate battles Rochester with a trip to the Calder Cup Finals on the line ARLINGTON, Va. – NBC Sports Washington today announced it will present live broadcast coverage of the Washington Capitals AHL affiliate Hershey Bears playoff games during the Eastern Conference Final versus the Rochester Americans, beginning with Game 2 on Thursday at 7 p.m. NBC Sports Washington partnered with FOX43 and the Bears to provide live simulcast coverage of the club’s best-of-seven series versus Rochester. The AHL’s oldest rivalry renewed this week with a trip to the Calder Cup Finals on the line, with Rochester leading 1-0 in the best of seven series. The 2023 Eastern Conference Finals schedule: Game 2 – Thursday, May 25 vs. Rochester, 7 p.m.

Game 3 – Saturday, May 27 at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Game 4 – Monday, May 29 at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

* Game 5 – Wednesday, May 31 vs. Rochester, 7 p.m.

* Game 6 – Friday, June 2 at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

* Game 7 – Monday, June 5 vs. Rochester, 7 p.m. * if necessary; dates and channels are subject to change The Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, will team up with FOX43 Sports Director Todd Sadowski on the call, while FOX43’s Andrew Kalista and AHL Hall of Famer Mitch Lamoureux will provide intermission analysis during home game broadcasts. All Hershey playoff games will continue to be heard on Caps Radio 24/7. In addition, fans are invited to a watch party at District E Powered by Ticketmaster on Thursday, located in Gallery Place adjacent to Capital One Arena. The semi-final game will be shown on the large wall-to-wall video screen at District E, as well as televisions in District Bites, the bar and restaurant area. An extended happy hour with food and drink specials will be available throughout the game, including $7 drafts and $10 appetizers. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the game beginning at 7 p.m. About NBCSW In the fall of 2022, Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) acquired NBC Sports Washington (NBCSW), which is the exclusive local TV rightsholder for Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals games. NBCSW is also the TV and digital home to the WNBA’s Washington Mystics, the NBA G League’s Capital City Go-Go and the NBA 2K League’s Wizards District Gaming. In 2023, NBCSW will be integrated with Monumental Sports Network, the current digital broadcaster for Mystics, Capital City Go-Go and Wizards District Gaming games and exclusive behind-the-scenes content. A new television and digital brand will be announced in the fall of 2023.

Headline photo: Tori Hartman/Hershey Bears