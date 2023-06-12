Peter Laviolette will reportedly be next head coach of New York Rangers ‘barring a swerve’

The New York Rangers appear to have picked a favorite for their next head coach. Former Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette is all but set to join the Rangers, per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

Unless something changes, Laviolette will beat out John Hynes, who has also been considered for the position since he was fired by the Nashville Predators in late May. Friedman reported the news in a tweet Monday afternoon.

There is word this afternoon the NYR and Peter Laviolette are gaining momentum. Nothing is done until it’s done, but, barring a swerve, looking like Laviolette as next Rangers head coach. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 12, 2023

The Rangers have waffled between candidates since firing Gerard Gallant after their first-round loss to the New Jersey Devils. Gallant had spent two seasons with the team, posting a record of 99-46-19 over the span.

Laviolette has been on the Rangers’ shortlist for a while, reportedly traveling to New York earlier this month. He was apparently the favorite for the position as early as the end of May, with rumors speculating that he could be hired by that following week. However, the team’s hiring process stretched out once Hynes hit the market.

Just days ago, it looked like Laviolette would not be offered the position. Friedman reported Friday that Hynes was the frontrunner for the job. He had also speculated that the Rangers may have been considering current Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe as another potential candidate for the job. Whatever the cause of the delay, New York seems ready to move forward.

Laviolette and Washington mutually parted ways in April, following the Capitals’ worst season since the 2006-2007 campaign. Laviolette would become the Rangers’ fourth head coach in the last ten years.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB