Peter Laviolette reportedly becoming favorite to land New York Rangers open head coaching position

Despite leading the Washington Capitals to their worst full, 82-game season in 16 years, Peter Laviolette may soon have his next job fewer than two months after mutually parting with the team.

Elliotte Friedman is reporting that “a lot of people are beginning to lean Peter Laviolette” in regard to the New York Rangers’ head coaching vacancy. Friedman adds that if that is the case, Laviolette could have that job as soon as next week.

Friedman made the comments during Sportsnet’s coverage of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday

Per Friedman:

I’m going to start with the Rangers. I think a lot of people are beginning to lean Peter Laviolette on this one. I think if it is Laviolette we’re going to find out next week. So, that’s kinda where I sit with the Ranger coaching job.

Reports began circulating last week that Laviolette had interviewed with the Rangers but at the time it seemed like he was further along in a hiring process with another Metropolitan Division team, the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Rangers parted ways with bench boss Gerard Gallant in early May after they were ousted from the playoffs by the New Jersey Devils in seven games in the first round.

If Laviolette indeed does get the New York job, his career tour of Metro Division teams will just be missing the Pittsburgh Penguins, New Jersey Devils, and the Columbus Blue Jackets. He would also become the fourth-straight Capitals head coach to take their next job with a current Metro Division team after leaving DC.

Spencer Carbery, a top candidate for the Caps’ open job, also has interviewed or will interview with the Rangers.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB