New York Rangers latest team to reportedly ask permission to interview Spencer Carbery

Toronto Maple Leafs assistant coach Spencer Carbery appears to be a hot commodity on the coaching market.

The Washington Capitals have reportedly already asked permission to interview him for a head coaching position, and he’s seemingly already had an interview with the Anaheim Ducks.

Now, it looks like the New York Rangers are considering Carbery’s services. Elliotte Friedman reported Thursday night that the Rangers have asked the Leafs for permission to interview Carbery as well.

Hearing Rangers have permission to talk to TOR assistant Spencer Carbery. That’s three teams believed to be speaking to him: ANA, NYR & WASH — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 19, 2023

Former Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant and the team “mutually agreed to part ways” following a first-round exit to the New Jersey Devils. Gallant had coached the Rangers for the prior two seasons, going 99-46-19 in that span and reaching the Conference Finals in 2022.

Before joining the Leafs, Carbery spent three seasons as the head coach of the Hershey Bears. He left the Capitals organization in 2021 to join the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he has run the Leafs’ power play as an assistant coach. The Leafs’ power play ranked second in the league this regular season, behind only the Edmonton Oilers’ two-headed monster of McDavid and Draisaitl.

Carbery is available to interview after the Leafs’ second-round exit to the Florida Panthers. He had interviewed for a head coaching in 2022 position with the San Jose Sharks, but ultimately did not receive the position.

Headline photo: JustSports Photography/Hershey Bears