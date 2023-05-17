Spencer Carbery reportedly gets interview with Anaheim Ducks about open head coach position

Spencer Carbery is one of the rising coaching prospects around the league. The Washington Capitals reportedly asked to speak to him about their open head-coaching position. Now, the former Hershey Bears’ head coach is speaking to another team.

Wednesday, the Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reported that the Anaheim Ducks interviewed the 41-year-old for their open position after firing head coach Dallas Eakins at the end of the regular season.

#NHLDucks coaching search has mostly flown under radar, amazing because I believe GM Pat Verbeek has spoken to roughly 468 potential candidates. But I can confirm 3 names on the list: Andrew Brunette (#njdevils), Spencer Carbery (#Leafs) & Mike Vellucci (#pens).@DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 18, 2023

The young, rebuilding Ducks finished dead last in the NHL last season with a 23-47-12 record. The Ducks ended the year with 13 consecutive losses (0-11-2). Anaheim, however, did not win the Connor Bedard sweepstakes, moving down one spot in the Draft Lottery. They will pick second overall at the 2023 NHL Draft.

Carbery previously spent three seasons behind the bench in Hershey, amassing a 104-50-17 record. At the time of his hiring, he was the second-youngest coach in the AHL.

Carbery signed a multi-year extension to stay with the Chocolate and White, but left shortly before his fourth season when he got an NHL opportunity as an assistant coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Carbery ran the Maple Leafs’ power play this past season that finished ranked second in the entire NHL, scoring at a 26 percent clip.

In 2022, Carbery interviewed to be the San Jose Sharks head coach before losing out to former New York Rangers coach David Quinn.

Headline photo: Hershey Bears