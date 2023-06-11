Nick Jensen: 2022-23 season review

Nick Jensen was Washington’s most reliable defender in a season that lacked reliability.

By the Numbers

77 games played 20.6 time on ice per game 5 goals 24 assists 49.3 5-on-5 shot-attempt percentage 49.8 5-on-5 expected goal percentage -5 5-on-5 goal differential

For on-ice percentages, 50 percent means even: both teams possess the puck evenly. Higher is better, lower is worse.

Isolated Impact by HockeyViz

About this visualization: This series of charts made by Micah Blake McCurdy of hockeyviz.com shows how the player has impacted play when on the ice. At the top of the image is the team’s offense (even strength at left, power play at right) and at bottom is the team’s defense (with penalty kill at bottom right). In each case, red/orange blobs mean teams shoot for more from that location on the ice, and blue/purple means less. In general, a good player should have red/orange blobs near the opponent’s net at top, and blue/purple bobs near their own team’s net at bottom. The distributions in middle show how the player compares to league average at individual finishing, setting up teammates to score, and taking and drawing penalties.

Player Card by Evolving Hockey

About this player card: This image from Evolving Hockey shows an overview of the player across different parts of their game. At top right are the players percentile rank (1 is worst; 100 best), overall and on offense and defense separately. Higher numbers are in blue. Below are the player’s contributions in different compartments of the game using the goals-above-replacement or GAR metric. Higher numbers (again in blue) mean the player adds value compared to an average AHL call-up player.

Player Card by Corey Sznajder

About this player card: This image from All Three Zones shows how the player compares to league averages in different microstats, especially ones regarding entering and entering zones. Blue bars mean the player has a higher rate of the statistic compared to league average, and orange means a lower rate. The numbers are Z-scores, also known as standard deviations, indicating how far the number is from league average, where two standard deviations means the player is on the extreme edge of the league.

Fan Happiness Survey

About this visualization: At three times during the season, RMNB shared an open survey with fans, asking the following question for each player:

On a scale from 1 to 5, how HAPPY are you to have this player on the team? 1 means VERY UNHAPPY TO HAVE THEM ON THE TEAM

2 means UNHAPPY

3 means NEITHER HAPPY NOR UNHAPPY

4 means HAPPY

5 means VERY HAPPY TO HAVE THEM ON THE TEAM

The numbers above show the average score for the player in each survey period.

Peter’s Take

I was so convinced, leading up to the trade deadline, that Nick Jensen was a goner. A defensive defender who took more minutes than anyone else on his team by nearly two hours? Even though he lacks any flash whatsoever, his value is undeniable.

So Washington choosing to keep him and extend him for three years was a big statement for me. The Caps said, “sure, we’re taking a step back this spring, but it’s not a big one, and when we step up again, we want this guy with us.” I think that’s both a good message and a smart evaluation.

Jensen isn’t going to make kids’ eyes light up. He’s not going to sell a ton of jerseys. He’s not going to be in a bunch of highlight reels. But he’s a damn fine hockey player in the world’s best league, and the Caps want him around for the end of the Ovechkin Era. Right on.

This article would not be possible with HockeyViz, Evolving Hockey, Natural Stat Trick, and All Three Zones. Please consider joining us in supporting them. For people interested in learning more from those resources, we recently published video walkthroughs.