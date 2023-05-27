Playoffs open thread (May 27, 2023)

First: I’d like to wish a happy 100th birthday to Henry Kissinger, a long-time reader and supporter of the blog. Kissy: here’s to the next hundred.
We had no hockey on Friday night, and yuck I did not like it; do not recommend it. The Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers are kicking back enjoying the holiday weekend in Florida while the eventual Western Conference champion Dallas Stars (and let’s be real: that’s what they are) struggle to get win number twelve.
VEGAS AT DALLAS
8:00 PM
Vegas leads 3-1
Game 4, sans Jamie Benn, was the best performance of the Stars so far. Jason Robertson had the breakout game we knew he could have, but it was 38-year-old Joe Pavelski who was the overtime hero. They’ll be again without Benn as they try to stay alive against Jack Eichel’s Knights.
Allons-y, comments.
