Playoffs open thread (May 27, 2023)

We had no hockey on Friday night, and yuck I did not like it; do not recommend it. The Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers are kicking back enjoying the holiday weekend in Florida while the eventual Western Conference champion Dallas Stars (and let’s be real: that’s what they are) struggle to get win number twelve.

VEGAS AT DALLAS

8:00 PM

Vegas leads 3-1

Game 4, sans Jamie Benn, was the best performance of the Stars so far. Jason Robertson had the breakout game we knew he could have, but it was 38-year-old Joe Pavelski who was the overtime hero. They’ll be again without Benn as they try to stay alive against Jack Eichel’s Knights.

