Lars Eller and Marcus Johansson return to DC to participate in charity golf tournament for St. Jude

Former Capitals Lars Eller and Marcus Johansson were back in DC this week, joining Capitals anthem singer Bob McDonald on Monday for the St. Jude Open, a charity golf tournament to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The tournament took place in Rockville, Maryland at the Woodmont Country Club. McDonald, who helped kick off the event by performing the national anthem, posted a photo of the three together.

Golf for a Great Cause with Lars and Marcus. Big thanks to Jorge for asking me to be a part of this amazing day. All for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Donate here: https://t.co/mnnOjeFVCk pic.twitter.com/t4X8PdHPpN — Bob McDonald (@bobinarlington) May 23, 2023

Both Eller and Johansson left Washington at the trade deadline this past season. Eller ended his year with the Avalanche while Johansson was sent to the Wild, returning to Minnesota after playing there during the 2020-21 season. Both were longtime members of the Capitals: Eller spent seven seasons with the team, while Johansson spent nine years in Washington over two separate stints.

Eller also scored perhaps the most famous goal in franchise history, allowing the Caps to lift the Stanley Cup in 2018.

Even after a trade, both players are still giving back to the DC community. McDonald told RMNB that the pair were there supporting both the cause and their friend Jorge Fernandez (formerly of Front Page Arlington), one of the event’s organizers. With the help of Johansson, Eller, and McDonald, the event raised over $540,000 for St. Jude. That money will help fund research and treatment for children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Eller and Johansson aren’t the only ex-Caps back in the area this offseason. Dmitry Orlov, also traded at the deadline, is back in Washington, where he’s played pick-up hockey and gone for a bike ride with Evgeny Kuznetsov.

It’s awesome to see these former Caps back in DC, especially for such an important cause. The event itself is over, but you can still donate at the link here.

Headline photo courtesy of Bob McDonald